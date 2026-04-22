Before cutting off a family member, ask yourself these 9 questions

By Joshua Coleman Washington Post

During therapy sessions, people often ask me if they should stop communicating with a family member or essentially go “no contact.” It’s an important question and one that deserves careful consideration and care. In situations involving abuse, distance may be necessary and protective. But when the relationship is strained rather than unsafe, it’s worth considering a way to create meaningful change without closing the door entirely.

If you are seriously thinking about estrangement, ask yourself these questions first:

1. Have I clearly communicated my concerns in a way they can hear?

In my practice, I’ve seen how family members become estranged without talking enough about it, much less having a clear, behavior-focused conversation. Sometimes people decide their relative doesn’t show enough empathy, seem aware of their emotionally damaging behavior or take responsibility for their actions, so they conclude the relationship – most often with a parent – is beyond redemption.

Sometimes, though, that approach may make it hard for the person to understand what’s happening or why. Estranged adult children may say their parent or other family member is a narcissist, a gaslighter or emotionally immature. While those labels sometimes emerge from real patterns of harm, such negative and depersonalizing language is unlikely to elicit a productive response.

When it comes to parents, most think they did the best they could to raise their children. Facing the possibility or reality that they failed is not only wounding, but also humiliating. Given that, it’s important to prepare them for what you want them to hear or understand.

It’s equally important to be clear about what you want to occur in the discussion. Do you want your parent to just listen and not defend? There’s value in that, but you should explain why you want to have the conversation. You might say: “I’ve been thinking a lot about our relationship and wanted to talk to you about some of the ways that I felt affected by my childhood or how you’ve been in the recent past. I’m not raising these to criticize or punish you. I’m grateful for the ways you did X, Y or Z. But I’m wondering if you’d be open to just hearing me out and not responding, and maybe we can have another conversation about it in a few days?” When you’re done, ask them to repeat back what you said, without judgment, to make sure they understood what you said.

2. Have I directly named what feels harmful and asked for change?

Focus on your reactions, not their character. For example: “I feel like you were really hard on me growing up, and it’s made me hard on myself. Maybe you felt like you were getting me to do my best, but it didn’t feel that way. I still feel like the language you use with me is very critical, and I want that to stop. Sometimes it takes me days, if not weeks, to recover after spending time with you.”

3. Am I open to hearing their perspective or explanations?

Explanations can feel dismissive. That’s why I tell parents it’s better to respond to an adult child’s complaints by showing empathy, taking responsibility and expressing a willingness to change rather than defending, explaining or arguing, even though those reactions are natural if they feel hurt, misunderstood or mischaracterized (which they almost certainly will). Given that, it’s useful to give them the same opportunity and space to model the kind of mutual understanding you’re hoping to build. Mirror back what they say without judgment, so they know that you heard their perspective.

4. Have I allowed time for repair?

It’s not realistic to assume that a parent will be able to listen nondefensively, respond appropriately and commit to change after a few conversations. Many parents of adult children either haven’t been in therapy or haven’t been exposed to the same level of communication skills their adult children have developed. In addition, it’s unlikely they had the same conversation with their parents that you seek with them. If that’s the case, you can suggest they go to individual or family therapy to deepen their understanding of the problem or work on their communication skills. Assume it may take some time, patience and practice for them to get up to speed. Don’t assume that every misstep in their communication with you is evidence of their unwillingness to change or a willingness to see you suffer. However, without hostility, be clear in your communication about what is acceptable and what’s unacceptable going forward.

5. Can you have the conversation without quoting your therapist?

While quoting your therapist may make you feel more empowered in discussions with a family member, you’re better off learning to be your own authority and knowing that your thoughts, feelings, memories and perceptions are good enough as a platform of self-advocacy. If you need to quote your therapist, it’s probably because you’re not able to say to yourself, “This is what I believe, and that should stand on its own.”

6. Am I being pushed in this direction by my spouse?

Parental estrangement sometimes occurs less because of direct conflict with the parent and more because of the influence of a spouse. While your husband, wife or romantic partner may encourage you to stop communicating with a parent because they believe it’s better for you, others might do so because they feel threatened by your closeness to your parents and don’t want to share your attention. Or they feel hurt or disrespected by your parents’ treatment of them and are making you choose as an act of loyalty. Either way, if you’re giving in to your spouse to preserve their feelings of security, you’re trading one act of conflict avoidance for another.

7. Have I thought through the consequences?

Your parent may never be the person you wish they were: more empathic, sensitive or supportive, or able to change or take responsibility for the ways they hurt or neglected you. That is something you may have to grieve and come to accept over time. But there may be other reasons to preserve the relationship. Estrangement is a cataclysmal event in a family system and reorganizes entire emotional worlds. Severing one tie reverberates through the others. Siblings commonly get divided in their alliance with the parent or other siblings; young cousins get denied contact as brothers and sisters end their relationships with each other. Grandchildren are typically cut off from grandparents. You may decide that it’s worth increased conflict with other family members. But it’s important to examine it as a likely consequence.

8. Am I conflict-avoidant?

Some estrangements result from the adult child’s inability or struggle to have challenging conversations with a parent or other family member. Maybe you came into the world with a disposition more oriented to collaboration, compliance and sensitivity. However much those attributes served you in becoming an empathic person, they may now cause you to prioritize others’ feelings of happiness and security over your own.

Anticipating your parents’ reactions to hearing how they hurt, neglected or failed you may induce so much anxiety that you avoid the conversation – even them – entirely. However understandable, what stays in the dark grows in the dark. Resilience is born from facing the people or situations that make us feel endangered and learning that we survive, as do they. Obviously, if there is abuse, violence or coercive control, distance may be protective. However, if it’s conflict, disappointment, personality differences or unmet expectations, other paths may exist.

9. Have I ‘done the work’?

Estrangement can bring real relief – relief from anger, resentment, unresolved hurt and the painful feeling of being unseen or misunderstood. For many, that relief follows years of trying, hoping and feeling disappointed. It deserves to be taken seriously, not minimized or explained away.

At the same time, relief and protection don’t always mean the same thing. In some families, distance is clearly necessary – for safety, stability or healing. In others, what remains is more complicated: not the absence of pain, but the presence of it in forms that are harder to sort through.

Not all painful experiences in relationships are the same. Some are genuinely harmful. Others are the result of misunderstanding, differences in temperament, or long-standing patterns that were never addressed directly or correctly. Over time, it can become hard to distinguish between what feels intolerable and what, while painful, might still be workable under different conditions.

Close relationships – even good-enough ones – inevitably involve friction, misattunement and periods of strain. Sometimes the harder work isn’t stepping away, but slowly, carefully exploring whether some form of contact – with boundaries, gradual and on different terms – might be possible.

Not to return to what was, but to decide, deliberately and with clarity, how to preserve what is still valuable – without losing yourself in the process.