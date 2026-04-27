First lady Melania Trump blasts ABC, says Jimmy Kimmel ‘deepens the political sickness’

By Meg James Los Angeles Times

First lady Melania Trump excoriated ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, describing the late-night comedian as a “coward” whose words “are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

The first lady called on ABC to take action against Kimmel in a Monday morning post on the X platform.

On his show late last week, Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and the first lady in a parody of the White House correspondents’ dinner. The jokes came two days before the Saturday event was abruptly canceled after a gunman breached security at Washington’s Hilton hotel before being tackled by the heavy security.

The suspect, who is from Torrance, California, was apprehended before reaching the ballroom where the president and first lady were seated on stage.

Kimmel has not addressed the events late Saturday. This year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was the first time Trump and Melania Trump had attended the event, which has long celebrated First Amendment freedoms and the Washington press corps. After returning to the White House, Trump during a news conference briefly called for unity amid the country’s political divisions.

On Thursday night’s broadcast, Kimmel fashioned a monologue that he said would serve as an alternative version of the Washington-based correspondents’ dinner.

“Our president is a delicate snowflake with the thinnest, fat skin of any human being ever, and that means there’s going to be no comedian this year,” said Kimmel, who was the headlining act at the dinner years ago. “So I thought, why not take a page from the Kid Rock alternative halftime show and do some of the jokes a comedian might do if our president wasn’t a trembling drama queen who’s scared of comedy.”

He went on to describe how the first lady had the glow of “an expectant widow,” an apparent reference to Trump’s age and health.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” Melania Trump wrote.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” the first lady wrote. “How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

The flap could become one of the first major challenges for Disney Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro, who succeeded Bob Iger last month. Disney is the parent company of ABC.

Representatives of ABC and Disney were not immediately available for comment.

The controversy comes seven months after ABC briefly benched Kimmel over remarks he made in the wake of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In addition, there have been considerable tensions over Kimmel’s frequent barbs about both President Trump’s and the first lady’s past friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

In his monologue on Thursday, Kimmel also referenced those ties.

“I do want to praise the POTUS. Look how far you’ve come. Thirty years ago, you’re just some rich guy on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet out of Teterboro,” Kimmel said. “But you worked hard. You stayed friends. You shared some wonderful secrets. And because of that, you’re able to fly on that plane seven more times. Dreams really do come true.”