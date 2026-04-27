How an Irish pub in Texas became ‘America’s Best Soccer Bar’

By Fritz Hahn WAshington Post

“Men in Blazers” – a soccer podcast turned TV show turned full-fledged media network – has been a beacon for American soccer fans since 2010, spreading the gospel of the sport with warmth and humor. And as CEO and founder Roger Bennett crisscrosses the country, interviewing players and hosting live events that bring together hundreds or thousands of fans, he has found himself in innumerable bars on weekend mornings, watching his beloved Premier League side Everton or just soaking in the atmosphere.

Over time, Bennett has developed a keen sense of what makes a soccer bar rise above the competition. “What you’re looking for is a passionate fellow fan base who want to come together through that lived experience,” the loquacious Liverpudlian said. The best American soccer bars “have the magical ability to allow soccer fans to commune, and for 90 minutes at a time, leave D.C. and suddenly be in Manchester, or leave Virginia and suddenly feel like they’re spiritually in Barcelona …

“They are really to transport yourself in space and time, where American fans who’ve fallen fast and hard for the game of football can commune at the crack of dawn and form these incredibly passionate, accepting, joyous communities.”

What Bennett describes sounds like the scene at Ireland’s Four Courts every weekend.

Last Tuesday night, Bennett and National Soccer Hall of Famer Clint Dempsey visited the 30-year-old Irish pub in Arlington’s Court House neighborhood to officially name it “America’s Best Soccer Bar,” complete with a giant neon sign to hang in the window. After making a presentation to Four Courts managing partner Dave Cahill, Bennett and Dempsey participated in an engaging discussion about the U.S. Men’s National Team and the World Cup. (Dempsey also admitted that his ideal bar would have a pool table and a jukebox playing George Strait, neither of which you’ll find at the Four Courts.)

The Four Courts is one of the area’s best-known destinations for watching the beautiful game, an embassy of soccer that begins humming at 7 a.m. on Saturdays as the first fans stumble in to claim their spots at the bar, ordering full Irish breakfasts and perfect pints of Guinness before many area residents have started their coffee. Seven different supporters clubs call the pub home, so a weekend might find four or five games shown back-to-back on TVs, while groups sporting the white jerseys of Tottenham, blue of Chelsea, red of Arsenal, and stripes of Crystal Palace and AC Milan shuttle in and out, gathering in their usual corners and at certain sections of the long wooden bar to cheer on their teams. (An essential rule of the Four Courts: All tables are communal during soccer matches.)

The action is broadcast from England, Germany, Italy and Spain. Songs are sung, in time with the chants emanating from the TVs. Screams or groans from one corner of the pub cause heads throughout the building to swivel, to see who scored and maybe delight in a bit of schadenfreude.

The mixing of rival supporters under the same roof leads to a far different atmosphere than across the Potomac, where the supporters groups for teams like Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United each have their own “official” bars, and fans cheering for a different team aren’t always welcome.

“I think the presence of all the different clubs, especially the other Premier League clubs, is what makes it special,” said Travis Burk, who co-founded Arsenal’s Arlington Gooners supporters group in 2013. “With the other supporters groups, there’s banter during the matches, and you get almost a stadium-like experience inside the pub. I’ve had many, many weeks where we’ve been playing (Tottenham) or Chelsea and you get songs going back and forth across the bar. It’s banter, but never in a mean or mean-spirited way.”

“I think that having a wide range of supporter groups at Four Courts is further testimony that it is the best soccer bar, and not just the best bar of a single club,” said Seth Johnson, who moved to the D.C. area from Alabama in 2023. He had seen a post on social media mentioning that Crystal Palace supporters went to the Four Courts and decided to check it out. “I still remember seeing a small group in red and blue who immediately came up and introduced themselves. Having just moved here after college, I hadn’t yet made friends in the city, but now I had five new ones before I could order a beer, all because I had a Palace shirt on.”

But it’s not just the other Palace supporters that Johnson said keep him coming back: “I’ve made friends with fans of other teams who I would never otherwise meet because often Palace will play at the same time as Spurs, or whatever the case may be. This adds to the atmosphere if the teams are playing each other, creating rivalries in the pub for 90 minutes that only furthers the sense of camaraderie.”

The competition to be crowned America’s Best Soccer Bar was fierce, according to “Men in Blazers.” In the first round, the public submitted nominations for 1,300 bars, covering all 50 states. From there, the list was whittled down to 10 finalists, including the Globe in Chicago, the British Bulldog in Denver and the Black Sheep in Philadelphia. More than 33,000 soccer lovers cast votes. This is the second year of the competition; Atlanta’s Brewhouse Cafe took the inaugural crown in 2025.

When a representative from “Men in Blazers” called Cahill to tell him Four Courts had won, the pub’s managing partner thought someone was playing a prank. Ditto when Michelob Ultra, the sponsors of the award, called to congratulate him. “The third time they called, we believed them,” Cahill said. “We were up against pubs from New York and Boston and San Francisco, and we didn’t think Arlington, Virginia, could stand a chance – but we were delighted.”

Cahill credits the recognition to a love of the game and dogged determination. When they opened in 1996, “what we found was that at some bars, soccer or football was the fifth sport (in terms of priority), whereas in the Four Courts, it’s No. 1,” he said. It’s grown from “opening at 7 o’clock in the morning and having two people there, to building up the business to where we know we’ll have 50 people watching a game at 7:30 in the morning … 150 for the big matches.”

If the glossy marble bar top and gleaming brown wood don’t appear worn down with 30 years of use, it’s because they haven’t been. In August 2022, a car plowed through the front of the pub and into the bar, an accident that injured 15 people and started a fire that gutted the building. Rebuilding stretched for more than a year, and while supporters groups decamped temporarily to different pubs, the Four Courts was never far from their hearts.

“Most of the leaders of the different supporters clubs were on a group chat pretty quickly after the crash to start coordinating a fundraiser,” said Allison Kasic, who co-founded Chelsea’s Beltway Blues club back in 2010. “We made a Four Courts soccer scarf and sold it to our members, with all of the proceeds going to pub staff.”

The groups put aside rivalry to work together on a GoFundMe for Four Courts employees and used their networks to acquire donations for silent auctions and fundraisers held at other pubs. “Soccer fans from all over came out of the woodwork to help, which was heartening at such a difficult time,” Kasic said. Ultimately, Cahill said during the award presentation, more than $150,000 was raised.

The Four Courts is about more than soccer, of course. There’s a Tuesday night pub quiz, traditional music, shepherd’s pie and an excellent pint of Guinness – the pub won the Guinness-sponsored “Perfect Pint” competition in March. It’s a place to spend a cozy night in front of the fire as well as those electric Saturday mornings in front of the TV.

“Four Courts has been a special place from the moment we walked in,” Beltway Blues’ Kasic said. “We’ve been there to see Chelsea win every competition available. We’ve commiserated with other fans when our team is struggling. We’ve had members get engaged during matches. It’s our home, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of an award than Dave and his outstanding staff.”