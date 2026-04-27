Kara Goetz strikes out 16 for Lewis and Clark softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Lewis and Clark 13, Gonzaga Prep 3 (6): Kara Goetz struck out 16 batters, knocked in three runs and the Tigers (9-7, 9-7) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-14, 1-14) in six innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Isabella Heister and Abby Chuang had three hits apiece for LC.

Shadle Park 12, Ferris 1: McKenzie Duncan pitched a complete game giving up three hits, striking out six and the visiting Highlanders (5-11, 5-11) defeated the Saxons (4-13, 3-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie Mann drove in three runs and Abby Smith hit a home run for Shadle Park.

Moses Lake 8, Cheney 0: Alina Lopez drove in two runs and the visiting Mavericks (11-1) defeated the Blackhawks (10-6) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Pullman 8-14, Clarkston 1-4: Rocky Karino-Evans went 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs, two runs scored and the Greyhounds (12-4, 12-3) swept the Bantams (9-10, 9-8) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Morgan Bunch knocked in three runs for Clarkston.

Brody Barnett pitched five innings in the opener giving up two hits and one run for Pullman. Tucker Green hit a home run for Clarkston in first game.

Boys tennis

Clarkston 5, West Valley 2: At WV. In No. 1 singles, Cody Whittle (CLK) defeated Orion Mastel (WV) 6-3, 3-6, (10-1). In No. 1 doubles, Lucas Cratty and Jesse Nietenegga (WV) defeated Brenton Wolf and Markus Ellenwood (CLK) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls tennis

West Valley 5, Clarkston 2: At CLK. In No. 1 singles, Rachel Gall (CLK) defeated Brynlee Ordinario (WV) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Sophia Smith and Cassie Kappen (WV) defeated Preslee Dempsey and Laney Augir (CLK) 6-4, 6-2.