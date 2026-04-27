Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southern Hokkaido

Japan News

An earthquake with a focus in the southern Tokachi area of Hokkaido, Japan, occurred at about 5:23 a.m. local time Monday, reaching an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in the Hokkaido town of Urahoro.

With a depth of 52 miles, the earthquake - which didn’t trigger a tsunami - had an estimated magnitude of 6.2. The Japan Meteorological Agency ruled that the earthquake was not subject to its advisory for subsequent quakes off the coast of Hokkaido and the Sanriku area following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on April 20.

According to sources including the Hokkaido prefectural government’s summary as of 8 a.m. Monday, a 91-year-old woman living in a nursing home in Hakodate fell and sustained a minor injury following the quake.

“It’s neither covered by the advisory nor does it meet the standard for issuing a new advisory,” an agency official said, citing the estimated magnitude as relatively moderate at 6.2 and that the earthquake occurred inside the Pacific plate, meaning it was not a plate boundary earthquake as referenced in the advisory.

In the meantime, the agency called for those in the areas that experienced strong shocks on Monday to stay alert against earthquakes with an intensity of up to upper 5 for about a week, as the risks of rockfalls and landslides were increased.