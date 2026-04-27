Off-duty cop calls in drive-by shooting, tails suspects until their arrest

An off-duty law enforcement officer witnessed an alleged drive-by shooting Sunday morning in north Spokane and followed the shooter’s car until deputies pulled him and his passenger over, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 23-year-old Douglas M. Birdtail, and the passenger, 33-year-old Juan D. Grigsby, were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. An unlawful possession of a firearm charge was later added to Grigsby’s case, according to Spokane County Superior Court.

Deputies responded at about 9:35 a.m. to the shooting near the 2000 block of North Waikiki Road, the release said. The caller, an off-duty law enforcement officer, was driving in the area when he heard a gunshot and saw Grigsby, a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun, in the front passenger seat of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt holding a pistol out the window.

The off-duty cop followed the suspects as deputies responded. A deputy caught up to the suspects near the 6000 block of State Route 291 in Nine Mile Falls and pulled the driver over, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies seized pistol ammunition found in the pants pocket of Grigsby, who was wearing an ankle monitor.

Deputies checked a nearby golf course and houses in the area of where the shot was believed to have been fired and spoke with residents who heard the gunshot, but did not find anyone injured, property damaged or shell casings stemming from the alleged shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate, and more charges are possible.

Both defendants made their first appearances Monday in Spokane County Superior Court and are set for arraignments Thursday. Both remained in jail Monday.