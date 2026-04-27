People’s Pharmacy: GLP-1 pills or shots for weight loss?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. When it comes to weight-loss drugs, I would prefer to use an injection. It’s much more convenient than waking up early to take the pill long before breakfast. The pill didn’t work as well for me to suppress my appetite, but it also didn’t cause nausea.

I’m fortunate to be able to purchase these without a prescription in the country where I live. It’s more affordable that way.

Other people may need additional options for weight loss. Not everyone gets the same results with GLP-1 drugs or tirzepatide.

A. You are correct that people have different responses to medicines acting on the GLP-1 pathway. Certain genetic variants make the drugs less effective for 10% of the population (Genome Medicine, March 29, 2026). On the other hand, certain gene variants make people respond more intensely to these medicines. For them, side effects and weight loss are both more likely (Nature, April 8, 2026).

Wegovy tablets need to be taken with a big glass of water at least 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else. For some people, that is inconvenient. The newest GLP-1 weight loss pill is orforglipron (Foundayo). It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on April 1, 2026. People taking this pill do not need to wait before eating.

Q. I started taking Benadryl for allergies and hoped it would help me sleep. It did not work well for my insomnia, and it left me feeling foggy and groggy the next day. What else can I take?

A. Some people are especially sensitive to the next-day “residual sedative effects” of diphenhydramine, the antihistamine ingredient in Benadryl (Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology, December 2010). Others find that this medication actually keeps them awake, especially if they have restless leg syndrome.

You may need different approaches for allergies and for sleep. Have you considered NasalCrom for the reaction to pollen? Some people find it is very helpful, though it is best used several times a day. Another option might be Astepro (azelastine), a topical antihistamine spray.

You might want to explore acupressure for sleep, with a wristband like Sea-Band. You can learn more about this approach in our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep.” This online resource is found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. It contains lots of information about herbal as well as pharmaceutical sleep aids and a new device, the SpatialSleep headband.

Q. Rosuvastatin caused extreme muscle and joint pain in my right hip, so I couldn’t walk without limping. The cardiologist advised me to stop and see if the pain resolved. It took about three days for me to quit limping. Given this experience, I will not take another statin.

A. Physicians have a name for what you experienced: statin-associated musculoskeletal symptoms (SAMS). Researchers do not agree how common this problem is.

There are other ways to control cholesterol that may not cause you pain. If your cardiologist insists that you need to resume a statin, ask about Coenzyme Q10. Statins deplete this natural compound. A systematic review found that taking a CoQ10 supplement (100 to 600 milligrams daily) “can reduce muscle pain in patients with SAMS” (Journal of Nutritional Science, Oct. 10, 2025).

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”