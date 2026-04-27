Soccer-Congressmen call for National Guard to address drone threats at the World Cup

By Jasper Ward Reuters

WASHINGTON - Two Republican members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to empower the National Guard to address potential drone-related threats and ​ensure a “unified federal security posture” at the upcoming World Cup games.

The letter by U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul and Elijah ⁠Crane, who both sit on the House of Representatives’ Committee on Homeland ‌Security, was sent to U.S. Homeland ​Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Friday.

McCaul and Crane called for immediate interagency action to secure ⁠the airspace over the 11 U.S. cities ‌hosting World Cup ‌matches this summer.

Potential personnel shortages and complex jurisdictional divides between event organizers and host cities ⁠risk creating a fragmented environment, they said, adding that the situation requires a unified federal security ‌posture.

“With its rapid deployability, nationwide ‌scalability, and extensive experience responding to domestic emergencies, the National Guard is uniquely positioned to assist federal ⁠and state authorities with C-UAS mitigation and unified ​coordination for World ⁠Cup ​security,” they wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The call to deputize troops to ⁠respond to drone threats came a day before a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, ⁠sparking new security concerns about this summer’s World Cup games.

The White House said Monday the matches will be safe following Saturday’s shooting.

“President ⁠Trump is focused on ‌ensuring that this is not only ​an incredible ‌experience for all fans and visitors, but also ​the safest and most secure in history,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Lincoln Feast.)