WSU signs Oregon transfer guard Jamari Phillips for ninth offseason addition

PULLMAN – The Washington State men are adding another transfer from the Power 4 ranks.

The Cougars have signed Oregon transfer guard Jamari Phillips, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Monday, good for their ninth addition of the spring. Phillips spent two years with the Ducks.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Phillips appeared in 40 games at Oregon, including 26 in his second and final season there. Last season, he averaged 2.7 points in 11 minutes per game, his best game coming in a nine-point outing in 31 minutes against UCLA.

247 Sports was the first to report the news about Phillips, who joins several players to transfer to WSU this spring, including UNLV forward Ladji Dembele, Northwestern forward Tyler Kropp, former Wake Forest guard Sebastian Akins, Providence transfer guard Jaylen Harrell, TCU transfer guard RJ Jones, Central Missouri transfer guard Lazerek Houston, Manhattan transfer forward Fraser Roxburgh and East Texas A&M transfer wing Ronnie Harrison.

Phillips, who also played in 14 games off the bench as a true freshman at Oregon, was once a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 out of Dream City Christian in the Phoenix area. He earned offers from Kansas, Arizona, ASU, UCLA, USC, Louisville and others – including WSU and its former staff.

Phillips started his high school career at Modesto Christian in California, where he was named the Sacramento Bee’s Player of the Year.

With Phillips joining the Cougars, their 2026-27 team now includes 11 players: Phillips, Dembele, Kropp, Harrell, Akins, Houston, Roxburgh, Jones, Eastern Washington transfer Casey Jones (who spent the last two years on a church mission), incoming freshman Brayden Kyman and returners Dominik Robinson and walk-on guard Dio Blakely.

Phillips will help WSU offset the departures of 12 players, including 10 to the transfer portal: key players Ace Glass (signed with Vanderbilt), Tomas Thrastarson, Eemeli Yalaho (committed to NC State), ND Okafor (committed to Ole Miss), Jerone Morton and Ri Vavers (signed with Memphis); reserve guards Parker Gerrits (signed with Wyoming), Brunel Madzoum and Kase Wynott (signed with Idaho); and forward Emmanuel Ugbo. Ugbo was suspended for the final nine games of the season because of a protection order against him.

The Cougars also lost point guard Adria Rodriguez, who headed back to his home country of Spain on a professional contract, as well as Simon Hildebrandt, who exhausted his college eligibility. In all, that’s 12 departures for the Cougars, who are set to return only two players from last season’s team: Robinson, who redshirted his true freshman season, and Blakely.