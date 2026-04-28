Dear Annie: Splitting the mental load makes for a healthy marriage

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband is a wonderful man in many ways, but lately I feel more like the household manager than his wife. We both work full time, yet somehow I am still the one remembering birthdays, scheduling appointments, keeping track of the groceries, planning family events and noticing when something around the house needs to be done. If I ask for help, he usually does it, but only after I bring it up. He says I should just “tell him what I need,” but I am tired of always being the one who has to notice, remember and delegate everything.

I do not think he means to be insensitive, but I am starting to feel resentful and unseen. When I try to explain it, he says I am overreacting or “keeping score.” I love my husband, but I do not want to spend the rest of my life feeling like the family’s unpaid project manager. How do I get him to understand that the mental load is real and that I need a true partner, not just someone who waits for instructions? – Overextended

Dear Overextended: What you are carrying has a name, and it is heavy. The mental load is not just doing chores. It is being the one who remembers, plans, anticipates and keeps the whole train on the tracks. That kind of invisible labor can wear a person down fast.

Your husband may not mean to dismiss you, but intent does not erase impact. A marriage works best when both people share not only the tasks but also the responsibility of noticing what needs to be done. You should not have to be the foreman of your own home.

Pick a calm moment and speak plainly. Skip the long list of grievances and focus on the larger truth that you do not want more “help”; you want a partner who takes ownership. Sometimes people hear things better when they are simple and direct.

If he still brushes this off, counseling may help translate what frustration has been trying to say all along.

Love is not just pitching in when asked. It is caring enough to notice before you have to.

Dear Annie: I am a woman in my late 50s, and lately I feel like I have become invisible in my own family. I am the one who remembers birthdays, checks in on everyone, hosts the holidays and keeps track of all the little things that make a family run. But somehow, when I need company, help or even just a kind word, everyone seems too busy.

My children are grown and have families of their own, which I understand. Life is full. But it hurts to see them post cheerful pictures online while taking days to return a text. My husband is pleasant enough, but he seems perfectly content to let me handle everything while he relaxes. If I say I feel overlooked, I get told I am “too sensitive.”

I am not asking to be the center of attention. I would just like to feel appreciated instead of taken for granted. How do I ask for more without sounding needy or starting a family argument? – Feeling Forgotten

Dear Feeling Forgotten: The family glue often gets the least applause. People grow so used to your kindness, they start treating it like background music instead of the gift it is.

Speak up, calmly and clearly. Not in the heat of hurt, but in a quiet moment. Tell your family you do not need grand gestures, just more thoughtfulness. A returned text. A little help. A reminder that you matter, too.

And here is the hard truth: If you keep doing everything without complaint, they may assume everything is fine. Sometimes people need a loving nudge and, now and then, a firm one.

You are not needy. You are human. Even the strongest hearts need tending.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.