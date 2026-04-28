Dreaming of a budget version of a private island? Tobacco Caye fits the bill

Tobacco Caye Paradise’s central cabin houses the office and kitchen off the coast of Belize on Feb. 4. On this tiny island off Belize, the snorkeling is great, the birds are colorful and everyone is your friend. (New York Times)

By Elaine Glusac New York Times

There is no air-conditioning at the Tobacco Caye Paradise resort on Tobacco Caye island, roughly 10 miles off the coast of Belize. There’s also no hot water, and the power occasionally goes out. Guests scrape their own plates after meals.

The payoff for these minor inconveniences: staying beachfront, a stone’s throw from the barrier reef, for just over $100 a person a night, including meals.

Most of the time, vacationing in such a privileged location among the more than 400 islands in Belize is a pampered – and expensive – experience. A new Four Seasons resort coming to the island of Caye Chapel next year will offer over-water bungalows and access to a 10-hole golf course. Its rates are not yet published, but other private island resorts in Belize are known to charge more than $2,000 a night.

In the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, a nearly 118,000-acre protected area within the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, the 5-acre Tobacco Caye feels like a private island but functions like a communal one, where trust is the going currency among the four small resorts and the roughly 30 residents.

On our first night on the island, my husband and I were enjoying Belikin beers at the Reef’s End Lodge, about a two-minute walk from our resort, when the bartender assured us there was no rush to pay or leave a credit card.

“You can run a tab,” she said. “Just come in to pay before you leave the island.”

Reaching the reef

It takes some logistical choreography to become a communal island castaway.

The boat transfer shared with other guests of Tobacco Caye Paradise ($35 a person, each way) runs once a day from the town of Dangriga, a 15-minute flight south of Belize City on Maya Island Air .

Poised to catch the 11:30 boat the next morning, we spent the night in Dangriga at Sunshine Cabanas, home to three tidy cabins on the beach, walking distance to the town center ($130 a night). The accommodating owner, Mariel Zabaneh, picked us up from the tiny airport for the 10-minute ride to the cabanas and later, when it poured rain, she volunteered to pick us up from a restaurant.

A small town known for its African Indigenous Garifuna culture, Dangriga has little tourism development. Visitors and locals converge at Island Breeze Bar & Grill, where the North Stann Creek River meets the Caribbean.

The next morning, we ordered fry jacks (deep-fried dough) stuffed with eggs, beans, cheese and ham (12 Belizean dollars or $6) for breakfast at Island Breeze, which is across the road from the community boat dock, before setting out for Tobacco Caye in the company of four guests from Canada.

Community life

After about 30 minutes aboard the open skiff, bouncing over rough water, we slowed past a series of primary-color cottages on the shoreline with hammock-strung porches suspended over the water. The resort made a disarming first impression.

Because the six oceanfront cabins ($120 a night) were full, we were assigned one of the two sea-view rooms (also $120) on the second story of a building about 30 feet from the water, with a hammock on the covered porch. Inside, a standing fan provided circulation in the bedroom with a single and a double bed, and a walk-in shower

From the central oceanfront cottage that housed the kitchen, office and dining porches on two sides, the resort’s host, Doreen Castillo, orientated us. She identified meal times (8 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m., when the handyman would blow a conch shell), told us where to find drinks and showed us the shelf in the dining room that stocked books on nature as well as leftover sunscreen and bug spray. (Each guest pays $45 a day for three meals; beer and soda are extra.)

“Don’t be shy,” Castillo said, delivering a key to our room that we never used. “Let this be a home away from home.”

An ensuing tour of the island, guided by the handyman, introduced us to three other small resorts, each with 10 or fewer rooms, a few fishermen’s shacks, piles of conch shells lining the shore, two bars and several spots where it was easy to slip into the water.

Later, resort guests, in swimsuits at lunch when we arrived, managed to upgrade to shorts at dinner – a tasty buffet of stewed beef, green salad, rolls and carrot cake.

Castaway adventures

A shallow channel bounded by patchy mangroves separates the reef from Tobacco Caye. A Southern stingray with a signature crooked tail swam lazy laps around the island daily.

A few resorts offer scuba diving, but with the reef so close we were content to snorkel. With our own fins and masks (rentals cost $20 for the entire stay), we pushed off from the southern end of the island and were thrilled to see spotted eagle rays, pastel parrot fish crunching on coral, schools of yellow tang tucked under coral heads and a scorpionfish camouflaged to look like the rock it was resting on.

At high tide, one ambitious snorkeler made it around the island, but, at other times, the inner channel was too shallow to clear the eel grass. To explore the waterway, we rented a double kayak ($20 an hour) and watched a green heron pluck jumping minnows from the air, an osprey perched on a driftwood tree trunk tearing at its catch and kingfishers darting from branches to snatch tiny fish from the shallows.

Each evening, sunset drew visitors to the island’s two bars. There’s the more refined boathouse bar at Reef’s End, and, at the mid-island Windward Lodge, the Sunset Bar, which is popular with the resort staff and the crew of the yachts that anchored offshore at the relatively late hour of 9 p.m.

Island getaway

Tobacco Caye best serves those who want to relax and snorkel. But neighboring islands were so tantalizingly close that we felt the call to explore and signed up for a half-day tour with Nolan Jackson, the owner of Tobacco Caye Adventures ($80 a person).

Born to an island family, the charismatic Jackson agreed to every request to fish, snorkel and watch birds.

“We do it all and we make it fun,” he laughed, setting off in an open skiff for the first of several stops, to see a saltwater crocodile in the mangroves of the island just to the west. On another islet, the trees were filled with scores of magnificent frigate birds, including males with their bright red throat pouches inflated in a display of courtship.

The waters within the reef are a refuge for endangered West Indian manatees, which we set off to find. Like whales, they can stay underwater for long periods before surfacing to breathe. But there’s no telltale spout to provide a visual cue when they do. Instead, we listened for their breathing and watched for movement on the surface of the water. I caught a boat-size patch of pale gray just below the surface, which Jackson confirmed was a manatee.

Our four-hour excursion turned into a foraging trip. As we snorkeled among colorful angelfish, schools of nervous jacks trailed by a barracuda, and one supersize stingray disguised in sand, Jackson and his deckhand collected conch and lobster for our dinner later.

Back at the resort, Tobacco Caye’s chef filled the grill with our catch as Jackson prepared conch ceviche.

The night already felt magical before the stars came out, when meteors blazed across the sky during the Geminid meteor shower, a mid-December phenomenon. We took Belikins to the shore to catch more than a dozen shooting stars in less than 30 minutes.

When it was time to leave the next morning, we learned the resort boat was committed to a scuba-diving excursion, but Castillo arranged passage on the neighboring resort’s boat, along with its two French guests.

“You didn’t think we would forget you?” she asked as she hugged us goodbye.

As part of the community, we did not.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.