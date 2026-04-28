How Danny Musovski found the calm to succeed with the Sounders

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

RENTON – Sure, it’s a long season. But after scoring a career-best 18 goals last year, the last thing many expected was for Danny Musovski to start this season on the bench.

Yet, there was the Sounders forward playing sparse minutes as a substitute in the team’s opening four matches.

Osaze De Rosario, who also had a breakout season last year, received the early nod from Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. Designated player Jordan Morris started on the wing in the season opener and suffered a quad injury during the win against Colorado, setting him back approximately four weeks.

Still, when Morris returned, he and De Rosario edged Musovski for playing time.

“It’s good for the team,” Musovski said of jockeying for minutes with teammates, which creates highlight reels during training sessions. “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in these next couple of weeks when we’re at home and how it plays out.”

It’s the yoga that keeps Musovski so zen. In his younger days, the 30-year-old would get frustrated. The emotions may have led to his being sent on loan to second-division teams and not sticking on rosters in Real Salt Lake, Los Angeles FC and San Jose since the latter selected him in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Along the way, Musovski picked up yoga, changed his eating habits and became strict about getting his sleep to help improve his play. He also got engaged last summer, marrying his bride Nikki Klassen in December.

The Sounders signed Musovski to a two-year deal in 2024 and the former UNLV product has soared. Once adjusted to Schmetzer’s system – and the unfortunate benefit of Morris suffering multiple injuries – Musovski scored a team-high 14 goals in MLS regular-season play.

During a stretch last spring, he netted a goal in five consecutive matches to tie former Sounders striker Raúl Ruidíaz’s club record for most consecutive matches with a goal in a single season. Musovski’s previous career best was five goals in 2023 (RSL) and 2020 (LAFC).

Musovski’s magic is often deep in the box as a poacher. The knack had fans cheering that the “Moose was loose,” carrying signs to praise Musovski at matches and using the animal’s emoji to express their support online.

“Doing things consistently stacks up over time,” said Musovski, who signed a contract extension through 2028. “Now I’m able to look at some of the results I’ve had over the last year and to still be able to play and get goals is good.”

The ascension didn’t stop with the flip of the calendar. Musovski received a surreal call last winter asking if he was interested in playing for North Macedonia. The Lynxes were trying to qualify for the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

At age 9, Musovski’s father, George, immigrated to Rochester, New York with his family. Later, while vacationing in Macedonia, George met and eventually married Silvana and the couple have three sons.

The family moved to Nevada when Danny was a toddler. Until soccer jammed their schedule, the Musovskis would also vacation in the southeastern European country.

Danny, who last visited his ancestral home 10 years ago for a cousin’s wedding, jumped at the chance to honor his parents. With passport in hand, he received his first call-up last month.

Needing a win against Denmark to keep their World Cup hopes alive, Macedonia coach Goce Sedloski told Musovski he wouldn’t play in that match. But with the Lynxes down four goals, Musovski subbed on in the 77th minute for his international debut in the defeat.

Musovski was in awe at the atmosphere with 35,746 in attendance, including his family, at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. He later told Sounders teammates it was the “coolest environment” he’d ever played in.

The Macedonian international missed the Sounders’ Leagues Cup win against Inter Miami before a record 69,314 fans at Lumen Field due to a red card suspension.

“To see all of the cultures clash and all of the passion, it was something so cool to not just witness but be a part of on the field,” said Musovski, who isn’t fluent in Macedonian but knew enough to understand the tactics. “It was so unique.”

Sedloski didn’t have any conversations with Musovski about his future with the national team. Macedonia will play two friendlies this summer and there’s the UEFA Nations League tournament this fall.

Any consideration would likely come from Musovski consistently notching goals like he did last year. He has two so far this season, finding both as a sub in CONCACAF Champions Cup wins against Vancouver and Mexico’s Tigres UANL.

“It’s tough,” said Musovski, who enjoys Schmetzer’s playing style and now calls Seattle home. “Whenever you get in the game, you want to try to score a goal or get an assist or try to impact that game in some kind of way. I’ve done a decent job of that this year.”