Jeremy Kliemann and Melissa Olson Frause: Washington is making energy-efficient HVAC harder than it needs to be

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Jeremy Kliemann and Melissa Olson Frause

By Jeremy Kliemann and Melissa Olson Frause

Washington state is pushing hard to electrify buildings and expand access to more climate-friendly heating and cooling. Mini-split heat pump systems are central to this effort, but an outdated rule is getting in the way.

Washington state rules at the Department of Labor and Industries, do not allow state-certified HVAC specialty electrical contractors to fully install these mini -split systems. Instead, the rules force a second electrician be brought in just to connect wiring between units. The result is higher costs, longer timelines and unnecessary complexity for homeowners trying to make energy-efficient upgrades.

The current rules no longer reflect how modern HVAC systems are designed or installed. They also do not recognize that 06A specialty HVAC electrical contractors are trained to work on the same amounts of voltage in other areas and their license requires the same number of hours in training as other electrical contractors who may work on the systems.

Thanks to technology upgrades, mini -split systems are a primary HVAC installation. They are efficient, support electrification, and help reduce emissions. They are an inexpensive way to bring zonal heating and cooling into both new and retrofitted homes. But this regulatory gap, as it stands, is currently preventing trained HVAC professionals from completing a basic part of the installation.

The impact on consumers is straightforward. First, homeowners must pay for two professionals to complete what is effectively one job. An additional electrician is required for a routine connection, increasing labor costs. Delays are created because projects that could be completed in one visit are stretched out over multiple appointments.

Workforce inefficiency is another clear downside. HVAC contractors, who are fully capable of installing the system, cannot finish their own work. Another trade must step in to complete a limited task. This creates bottlenecks and slows everything down at a time when demand for these systems is rising.

Supporters of the current rules argue that expanding the scope of HVAC contractors would take work away from electricians. But that concern does not match reality. The proposed change would not replace other electricians with a broader scope as they would still be needed for panel work, new circuits, and more complex electrical jobs.

Safety is not a concern either. Trained and certified HVAC electrical contractors are specifically trained to make the connections by the equipment manufacturers where other electrical contractors are not. That, combined with their existing electrical contractor certification make them a safe profession when it comes to these installs. There is no data to prove otherwise.

Now, as the Washington Department of Labor and Industries begins a new rulemaking process, there is an opportunity to fix this problem.

The solution is narrow and practical: update the scope-of-work rules to allow 06A HVAC specialty electricians to perform the necessary connections for mini-split systems. Maintain safety standards but remove outdated limitations. This is a small change with clear wins of lower costs for homeowners, faster installations, and more efficient use of the workforce.

It also supports the state’s broader goals. Washington is working to expand electrification, reduce emissions, reduce unnecessary regulation and improve housing affordability. Those goals depend not just on policy targets, but on making it easier to install modern systems.

Right now, that is not the case. No homeowner should have to pay for two professionals to do one task. And no contractor should be prevented from completing work they are trained to perform. If Washington wants to lead on clean energy, it needs regulations that keep up with the technology.

Jeremy Kliemann is president of the Washington Air Conditioning Contractors Association and president of Kliemann Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning, located in Tacoma. Melissa Olson Frause is the vice president of WA ACCA and a vice president at Bob’s Heating & Air Conditioning in Woodinville, Washington.