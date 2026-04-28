LeAnn Rimes concert rescheduled for late May

From staff reports

The LeAnn Rimes concert set for Thursday has been rescheduled for May 31, the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox announced Wednesday.

The reason for the postponement was due to “unforeseen circumstances,” but Rimes has had to postpone previous performances, such as a concert in 2022 at Northern Quest Casino, due to vocal cord injuries.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is necessary, an email from the Fox Theater read on Tuesday.

Rimes’ tour is a celebration of 30 years of “Blue,” a six-times platinum record she released at age 13 that went on to reach No. 1 on the country music charts and No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200.

“It never gets old. It really doesn’t,” Rimes told The Spokesman-Review in an interview last week. “Those songs have been part of people’s lives for so long – weddings, breakups, growing up – and to hear them sing it back, it’s like we’re sharing the same memory in real time. That’s probably one of my favorite parts of performing.”

Those wanting a refund for the rescheduled concert can contact the Fox box office at 509-624-1200 by May 28.