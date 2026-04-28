Luca Longo homers in eighth for University baseball; Riley Kincaid homers three times for softball league champ Mt. Spokane | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 4, Central Valley 2: Luca Longo hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth and the visiting Titans (16-2, 14-1) defeated the Bears (4-14, 4-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Marco Longo struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings and Leyton Hurley struck out three in the bottom of the eighth for the save for U-Hi. Tyson Blake hit a solo home run for CV.

Mt. Spokane 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: Connor Moffitt struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings and the visiting Wildcats (12-6, 12-3) defeated the Bullpups (14-4, 12-3). Both teams trail first-place U-Hi by two games with three to play. Cam Hockett went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Mt. Spokane. Anthony Karis homered for G-Prep.

Ferris 4, Ridgeline 3: Hunter Fawcett walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run in the seventh and the Saxons (9-7, 8-7) defeated the visiting Falcons (12-6, 11-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Holt Dissmore hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning to tie it.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mead 1: Alexander King struck out six over six innings and the Tigers (7-11, 7-8) topped the visiting Panthers (6-12, 4-11). King allowed one run on four hits and a walk. Brody Bugbee went 2 for 3 with a double, one run and an RBI for LC.

Cheney 1, Shadle Park 0: Christopher Wilson struck out nine in a complete game one-hitter and the Blackhawks (1-17, 1-14) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-13, 2-13). Nolan McKinnon singled home Camden Gerard in the third inning for the game’s only run.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 18, Gonzaga Prep 0: Riley Kincaid hit three home runs and pitched five innings with one-hit and the visiting Wildcats (17-1, 15-1) defeated the Bullpups (1-15, 1-15) in five innings to clinch the GSL 4A/3A regular season title.

Kaydin Bradeen went 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs for Mt. Spokane. Emme Bond, Addison Jay and Bailey Tampien also hit home runs for the Wildcats.

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 7: Jill Buchmann drove in five runs on four hits with a home run and the visiting Panthers (14-4, 12-4) defeated the Tigers (9-8, 9-8). Kara Goetz led LC with three hits and five RBIs.

University 7, Ridgeline 4: Cheyenne Kinswa hit a go-ahead two-run homer and the visiting Titans (13-5, 12-4) defeated the Falcons (10-7, 9-7). Grace Schneider went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for U-Hi. Sadie Chavez led Ridgeline with two hits, one run and an RBI.

Shadle Park 6, Central Valley 1: McKenzie Duncan gave up four hits in a complete game and the visiting Highlanders (6-11, 6-11) defeated the Bears (3-13, 3-13). Bethany Rinas scored twice for Shadle.

Cheney 11, Ferris 1: Maddy Hurley struck out 14 over five innings and the Blackhawks (11-6, 11-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-14, 3-13) in six innings. Kiah Ryan went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run for Cheney.

Deer Park 14, West Valley 4: Aly Ellingson and Kapri Bailey both hit home runs and the Stags (16-1, 15-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (6-8, 6-7) in five innings in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Bailey knocked in three runs, while Katelyn Reiter and Hailee Orgill each recorded three hits for Deer Park. Molly Mourin drove in two runs on two hits for WV.

East Valley 34, North Central 10: Brooklyn Fain went 4 for 5 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs and the Knights (7-8, 7-6) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-14, 0-14) in five innings. Katelyn Marshall hit a home run for EV and Samantha Halvorsen hit a pair of triples. Layla Hubbard drove in two runs for North Central.

Pullman 8, Moscow 4: Ady Sanford hit a three-run homer as insurance in the fifth and the Greyhounds (12-3) defeated the visiting Bears (2-20) in a nonleague game. Harly Marcotte finished with two hits, one RBI and one run for Moscow.

Boys soccer

East Valley 2, Clarkston 1: Levi Reinhardt scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute, his second of the game, and the visiting Knights (5-6-3, 4-3-3) defeated the Bantams (6-6-1, 3-6-1) in a GSL 2A match on Tuesday. Cristian Perez made 11 saves for East Valley. Stone Ausman scored a goal for Clarkston.

West Valley 3, North Central 2: The Eagles (7-5-2, 7-2-1) edged the visiting Wolfpack (8-7-1, 7-3-1). Details were unavailable.

Rogers 3, Deer Park 2: The Pirates (3-8-3, 2-7-1) edged the visiting Stags (1-11-1, 0-10-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Boys golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Wandermere: North Central senior Teigen Brill and Deer Park junior Christopher Yohe shot matching 3-under 67s to finish atop the individual leaderboard. East Valley won the team event shooting 323, nine shots ahead of second-place Clarkston.

Girls golf

GSL 2A No. 4 at Wandermere: West Valley senior Melia Cerenzia shot 2-over 72 to take the individual title by 20 strokes over freshman teammate Danna Hunt. The Eagles won the team event shooting 360, 59 strokes clear of second-place Pullman.