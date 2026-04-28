No. 13 Oregon ends Gonzaga baseball’s win streak 4-3

From staff reports

The winning streak is over at 14.

The No. 13-ranked Oregon Ducks turned back the Gonzaga Bulldogs 4-3 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks (33-11) threw most of their bullpen against the Zags (27-15). Oregon used nine different pitchers, with each throwing one inning.

Gonzaga reliever Mickey McClaskey kept the Zags in the game, throwing 4 ⅔ of scoreless relief. He allowed just two baserunners while striking out five.

Oregon took control early with three runs in the first inning. Gonzaga never could dig out of the hole.

Gonzaga’s bats went silent before Noah Meffert broke through with a home run down the right field line in the top of the seventh, cutting the deficit to the final margin.

The Zags return to conference play this weekend as they host Santa Clara.