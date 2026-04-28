Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is undisputed face of UW offense this spring

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Demond Williams Jr. thought he was going to get the No. 1 jersey a year ago.

The junior quarterback had worn the number throughout youth football. He switched to No. 9 — the number his father Demond Williams Sr. wore as a defensive back at Michigan State — while playing at Basha High in Chandler, Ariz., but said he’d wanted to wear No. 1 again when he got to college.

Of course, when Williams arrived at Washington, the number was already occupied by running back Jonah Coleman, so the freshman quarterback chose No. 2. He assumed Coleman might declare for the NFL draft after the 2024 season. But Coleman returned for his senior season, leaving Williams to wait.

Now, entering the 2026 season, Williams is excited to wear the number he was hoping for from the start.

“I was just going to keep (No. 2) until Jonah’s time was ready,’” Williams said last week. “Thought he was going to leave last year. He stayed. I was like, ‘Oh well. I’ll wait. I’ll wait another year.’”

Williams is nearing the conclusion of his third spring since arriving at Washington to follow coach Jedd Fisch before the 2024 season. The 20-year-old quarterback is now the undisputed face of the Husky offense after the departures of Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston. UW’s hopes for another step forward in 2026 hinge largely on Williams’ ability to take another step as he prepares for his third season in Fisch’s offense.

Looming in the background, however, is the specter Williams created when he abruptly tried to transfer days after he signed a name, image and likeness licensing agreement to return to UW for 2026. Williams announced he’d return to Washington days later, and both he and Fisch downplayed any tenuous relationships or long-term impacts of the quarterback’s brief transfer portal saga.

But there have been some notable changes in personnel during the following months. Quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty departed after spending the past five seasons on Fisch’s staff. JP Losman, the former Tulane quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in 2004, was promoted from offensive quality control coach to quarterbacks coach.

Fisch also hired longtime NFL offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh, who was most recently a senior offensive assistant for the New York Jets in 2021, in the same position before the season. Between Losman, Cavanaugh and quality control coach Jacob Smith, Williams said he’s very comfortable and confident in the voices advising him in 2026.

“This is great intel, great input,” Williams said. “I’m just blessed to have them in my corner.”

But Fisch also stated he wanted to be more active in coaching the quarterbacks, and particularly Williams, entering the 2026 season.

Williams said his communication with Fisch has significantly improved entering spring practices. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound quarterback added he feels more confident in the offense and is having more conversations with Fisch.

Losman, who worked extensively with the quarterbacks in 2025, said the relationship between starting signal caller and offensive playcaller is the one of the most important on the team, and added Fisch and Williams have been on the same page throughout spring.

“I think (Williams) is starting to understand how fun year three is, actually being with the same coordinator,” Losman said Saturday. “He and Coach Fisch, he didn’t realize how tight and connected they really were. And he’s starting to see all the benefits of being in the same system in year three. He’s having a blast out here.”

On the field, Williams has generally demonstrated a strong command of the offense this spring. Fisch likened the assignments he’s given Williams to a golf driving range, with each practice focused on a specific throw or concept.

“I thought he’s had a fantastic spring,” Fisch said on Saturday. “Fantastic spring in terms of how he’s growing. How he’s building. … Continue to grow. Continue to develop, and see how good you can be.”

But they’ve also asked Williams to continue to grow as a leader, too. For the first time in his career, Williams is one of the oldest quarterbacks on the roster. Losman said Williams is getting the chance to lead the younger quarterbacks — redshirt freshmen Dash Beierly and Treston “Kini” McMillan and true freshman Derek Zammit — and learn how to communicate his observations.

Williams said he’s trying to become more confident in voicing his inner thoughts. He wants to be able to fully execute every facet of the offense, and be better at helping hold the team to the standard demanded by Fisch and the coaching staff.

It isn’t something he can’t step into in one practice, one week or even one spring. Williams, who generally leaned toward leadership by example at Basha, said he understands relationships have to be built off the field over time. He’s trying to spend more time with his teammates, learning how they respond to different types of motivation.

Williams credited Losman, who played the same role when he was a starting quarterback, for helping him be more comfortable and confident in himself as he tries to build the connections he needs to reassert himself as the team’s offensive centerpiece this spring.

“That’s a big part of leadership,” Williams said. “I’m just blessed to have a great support staff.”