T-Mobile rolls out broadband with Starlink backup to expand business customer base

By Harshita Mary Varghese Reuters

T-Mobile on Tuesday launched a new internet offering for businesses, combining its 5G network with Starlink’s satellite backup to serve companies operating in remote locations.

The offering comes as the telecom operator ramps up efforts to expand its enterprise customer base amid intensifying competition in the crowded U.S. wireless market, where rivals are rolling out bundled offerings to retain subscribers and attract new ones.

T-Mobile, one of the top three wireless carriers in the U.S., is also gaining traction in broadband, with its lower-priced fixed wireless internet offerings challenging cable operators.

The new “SuperBroadband” service targets multi-location enterprises and businesses in rural and remote areas that remain poorly served by traditional broadband providers, with the satellite component designed to ensure connectivity even during outages and network disruptions.

“We’ve built a solution that’s resilient by design, available everywhere it counts and simple to deploy, use and scale,” said André Almeida, president of Growth and Emerging Businesses at T-Mobile.

The new offering deepens T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink, which already powers its satellite-to-cell service, known as T-Satellite.

“Uniting T-Mobile 5G with Starlink helps keep operations running when other paths fail and extends connectivity to millions of new locations,” said Jason Fritch, vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales, SpaceX.

T-Mobile did not disclose pricing for the service, saying it would vary by location and bandwidth needs.