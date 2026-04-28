U.S. Senate blocks bid to prevent Trump from military action against Cuba

The U.S. Capitol Building and Library of Congress on April 16, in Washington, D.C. (Reuters )

By Patricia Zengerle Reuters

WASHINGTON – The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked a Democratic-led resolution that would have barred President Donald Trump from military action against Cuba without congressional approval.

The Senate ​voted 51 to 47, almost entirely along party lines, on a procedural measure that blocked a war powers resolution, as members of ⁠Trump’s party argued that there are no active U.S. hostilities against Cuba.

Republican Senator ‌Rick Scott of Florida, who introduced the ​point of order that stopped the resolution, said a war powers vote was not appropriate because Trump has not deployed troops.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, a lead sponsor of ⁠the measure, had argued that U.S. efforts ‌to stop fuel shipments ‌to the Communist-ruled island constitute military action.

“If anyone were doing to the United States what we are ⁠doing to Cuba, we would definitely regard it as an act of war,” Kaine said in a Senate speech ‌before the vote.

Under Trump, ‌U.S. forces have launched strikes on boats off Venezuela and gone into Caracas to seize President Nicolas Maduro, and, with ⁠Israel, waged war on Iran since February 28, all ​without authorization from Congress.

Trump ⁠has ​said “Cuba is next.” He did not specify what he plans to do with the island nation, but has frequently said he believes its government is on the ⁠verge of collapse.

Democrats have failed repeatedly in both the Senate and House of Representatives to force Trump to obtain congressional authorization for military ⁠operations.

Trump’s fellow Republicans, who hold slim majorities in both the Senate and House, have almost unanimously voted down such resolutions, accusing Democrats of using the war powers ⁠act to try to weaken ‌Trump.

Although the U.S. Constitution says Congress, not ​the president, ‌can declare war, that restriction does not apply for short-term ​operations or to counter an immediate threat.

The White House says Trump’s actions are within his rights, and obligation, as commander-in-chief to protect the U.S.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)