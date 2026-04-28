Woman dies aboard a Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

By Grace Toohey Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Southern California died Monday after officials say she fell off her room’s balcony and landed on a deck below.

The woman, who was not identified, had been traveling with family members, who alerted the crew of the incident, Julie Leonardi, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. Leonardi did not immediately respond to questions about the cruise’s itinerary, but said the woman’s family was able to depart the ship and return home.

They had been aboard the Carnival Firenze, one of the company’s major cruise ships known for its Italian-themed amenities.

“Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one,” Leonardi said.

Law enforcement came aboard the ship while it was docked at Catalina Island on Monday to “collect information,” Leonardi said, a process that she called customary.