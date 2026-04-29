Spokane-bound Mohamed Salah expected to return for Liverpool before end of season after hamstring injury

By James Pearce The Athletic

Mohamed Salah is expected to play for Liverpool again this season after scans revealed only minor damage to his left hamstring.

There were fears the 33-year-old Egyptian forward had played at Anfield for the final time after he limped out of last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

However, Liverpool have confirmed that his spell on the sidelines won’t rule him out of the team’s entire run-in.

Arne Slot’s side face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday before a home game with Chelsea and then a trip to Aston Villa.

If Salah does not feature in those matches then he is set to be back for what is expected to be an emotional farewell at home to Brentford on May 24.

Salah, who is expected to arrive with the Egyptian National Team in Spokane in June for World Cup training being held at Gonzaga, announced last month that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season after reaching an agreement with the club to effectively cancel the final 12 months of the two-year extension he penned last April.

He was forced off in the 59th minute against Palace after over-stretching to reach a pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. He was given a standing ovation and responded by applauding all four sides of the stadium.

Asked if he expected Salah to be able to play again this season, Slot told reporters post-match: “We don’t know — that is the best answer I can give.

“If I say there might be a chance that is probably all the headlines that there might be a chance. We simply don’t know but what we do know is that the season in four weeks is over. Not a lot of games are left so we have to wait and see how his injury is, if he can return to play.

“What I do know about Mo is he has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury. Let’s hope for the best, that he is available in the last part.”