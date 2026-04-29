Scout Symmes knocks in three for West Valley baseball; Karter Downie scores late for University boys soccer | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

West Valley 9, Deer Park 4: Scout Symmes went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases and the Eagles (16-2, 15-1) defeated the visiting Stags (9-10, 9-7) in a GSL 2A game.

Symmes struck out five over four shutout innings for the win. Isaac Wadleigh went 2-for-2 with a run for Deer Park.

North Central 15, East Valley 8: Henry Ferguson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base and the visiting Wolfpack (6-12, 6-10) defeated the Knights (4-13, 3-12).

Grayson Chissus went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for EV.

Boys soccer

University 2, Cheney 1: Karter Downie scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute and the visiting Titans (5-7-1, 3-4-1) defeated the Blackhawks (2-12-0, 0-8-0) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Andres McAllister tied it for U-Hi in the 56th minute and assisted on Downie’s late goal. Zeke Heward scored a first-half goal for Cheney.

Ferris 1, Mead 0: Marcus Saba scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and the visiting Saxons (8-4-0, 4-4-0) edged the Panthers (6-5-2, 4-3-1) at Union Stadium. Teddy Osborne made five saves for the clean sheet. Austin Mickey had three saves for Mead.

Ridgeline 2, Central Valley 1: Draeden Simatos scored in the 78th minute and the league-leading Falcons (7-1-3, 6-0-2) edged the visiting Bears (3-8-1, 2-6-0). CV’s Koah Lang tied the game in the 68th minute.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Shadle Park 1: The visiting Bullpups (7-1-3, 5-1-2) beat the Highlanders (3-6-2, 2-4-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Liberty Lake GC: Cheney junior Brayden Anderson shot 7-under 63 to win the individual gross and lead the Blackhawks to the team win. Jack Brigham (LC) was second at 2-under 68 and Brody Belzer (GP) was third at 69.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Liberty Lake GC: Lewis and Clark sophomore Devin Jamison Jeter shot 1-over 71 to win the individual gross and lead LC to a 13-stroke win over Gonzaga Prep. Avery Edmonson (GP) was second at 78 and teammate Baylee Fox was third at 84.

Track and field

GSL 2A No. 2 at Rogers: Pullman boys beat North Central 82-63 and Rogers 102-43. Pullman girls beat NC 82-67 and Rogers 102-48.

Pullman sophomore Israel Manfreda won the boys 200 (22.98) and 400 (49.87). Freshman Randi Mattix won the girls 400 (1:00.59) and 800 (2:37.66).