Ben Wartinger hits walk-off homer for Ridgeline baseball; Addison Jay tosses no-hitter for Mt. Spokane softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Ridgeline 19, Ferris 17: Ben Wartinger hit a two-run walk-off home run and the Falcons (13-6, 12-4) edged the visiting Saxons (9-8, 8-8).

Wartinger finished 4 for 6 with a double, two runs and six RBIs while Mikey Macall and Braxxton Barker added four hits apiece.

Holt Dissmore went 2 for 4 with a double and six RBIs for Ferris.

University 13, Central Valley 10: Elijah Williams went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs and the first-place Titans (17-2, 15-1) outlasted the visiting Bears (4-15, 4-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Tanner Spradling and Shaun Lee knocked in two runs apiece for U-Hi, which leads the league by two games with two to play.

Desean Dunbar went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Mt. Spokane 4: Dylan Croall went 3 for 5 with a triple, run and two RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (15-4, 13-3) beat the Wildcats (12-7, 12-4).

Anthony Karis had three hits and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot for G-Prep. Braeden Parker went 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 11, Lewis and Clark 7: Liam Reich went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and the Panthers (7-12, 5-11) beat the visiting Tigers (7-12, 7-9).

Zach Schmidt scored twice and knocked in three for Mead. KJ Kincade and Hendryk Stelle each knocked in two runs for LC.

Shadle Park 15, Cheney 5 (6): Ben Straub hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to cap a five-run inning and the Highlanders (5-13, 3-13) topped the visiting Blackhawks (1-18, 1-15).

Straub finished with two hits and three RBIs whiel Carsyn Baldwin went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Clarkston 12, Rogers 0: The visiting Bantams (10-10, 10-8) blanked the Pirates (0-16, 0-15) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 11, Shadle Park 0: Addison Jay struck out 12 in a complete-game no-hitter and the Wildcats (18-1, 16-1) blanked the visiting Highlanders (6-12, 6-12) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Jay and Emme Bond hit home runs for Mt. Spokane, which exploded for eight runs in the fifth to prompt the mercy rule.

University 14, Central Valley 1: Grace Schneider went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and the Titans (14-5, 13-4) topped the Bears (3-14, 3-14) in five innings.

Berkley Noble struck out seven in a five-inning complete game two-hitter. Ella Jensen and Kai Coursey knocked in two runs apiece.

Ferris 15, Gonzaga Prep 9: Kenley Massender and Maggie Singleton had three hits and three RBIs apiece and the Saxons (5-14, 4-13) downed the visiting Bullpups (1-16, 1-16) at Hart Field.

Nenah Ainsworth went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 12, Mead 5: Aaliyah Yeldon went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and the visiting Falcons (11-7, 10-7) topped the Panthers (14-5, 12-5).

Yeldon also struck out six in a complete game. McKennah Ainley went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Mead.

Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 1: Maddy Hurley struck out 10 in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Blackhawks (12-6, 12-5) handled the visiting Tigers (9-8, 9-8).

Boys soccer

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Owen Schulenberger scored a hat trick and the visiting Greyhounds (10-1-2, 9-0) defeated the Eagles (7-6-2, 7-3) in a GSL 2A game. Fernando Guzman made two saves for the clean sheet.

East Valley 2, Rogers 1: The Knights (6-6-3, 5-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-8-3, 1-8) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

North Central 3, Clarkston 1: Juan Najera scored one goal and added an assist and the Wolfpack (9-6-2, 8-3) defeated the visiting Bantams (6-7-1, 3-7) in a GSL 2A game. Spencer Conklin scored for Clarkston.

Boys tennis

Clarkston 6, East Valley 1: In number one singles, Cody Whittle of Clarkston defeated Joey Maughan of East Valley 6-0, 6-0. In number one doubles, Ryle Combs and Markus Ellenwood of Clarkston defeated Mason Comstock and Darren Shelley of East Valley 6-4, 1-6 (10-8).

Deer Park 5, North Central 2: In number one singles, W. Honoshiko of Deer Park defeated Kellen Green of North Central 6-4, 6-3. In number one doubles, M. Love and R. McKiernan of North Central defeated J. Krantz and L. Bouldin of Deer Park 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Girls tennis

Clarkston 5, East Valley 2: In number one singles, Rachel Gall of Clarkston defeated Eva Adolfson of East Valley 6-1, 6-1. In number one doubles, Roxie Rogers and Laney Augir of Clarkston defeated Mae Miller and Marin Harless of East Valley 6-4, 6-0.

Track and field duels

Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane: Mt. Spokane boys (100.5) and girls (97) defeated Gonzaga Prep boys (44.5) and girls (53).

Kira Ritter (MtS) took first place in the 100m (12.90), 200m (26.24) and 400m (57.48).

Gatlin Michaelsen (MtS) ran a personal best in the 800m with 1:57.71 for first and 4:27.44 to win the 1600m.

Aylah Cornwall (GP) won the long jump with 16-5 and took second place in the 100m with 12.98

Isaac Ohman (GP) took first in the 200m with 23.41, second place in the 100m with 11.35 and second in the high jump with 5-10.

Mead at Lewis and Clark: Ella Williams (MEA) ran a 13.01 in the 100m and a season best 26.50 in the 200m, both for first place. Williams was also the anchor for the 4x100 winning relay.

Eamon Gamon (MEA) took a trio of wins in the short spints – 100m (11.26), 200m (22.52) and 400m (50.18).

Simon Rosselli (MEA) won the discus with a throw of 213 feet, 10 inches.

Connor Finlayson (LC) threw the javelin 147-8 for first place.

Parker Cook (LC) won the long jump with 19-5.

Cheney, University at Shadle Park: Cheney boys and girls dominated.

Colton Hallett (CHE) won the 110m hurdles with 15 seconds and won the 300m hurdles in 39.50 seconds.

Mariah Denney (UNI) took first place in the 200m with 26.58 and first in the 400m with 58.78.

Camryn Tellez (SP) placed first in the 3200m run with 12:43.64 and second in the 1600m with 5:38.70.

Central Valley, Ridgeline at Ferris: Cora Donley (CV) placed first in the shot put with 36-2, first in the discus with 114-4 and ninth in the javelin with a season best of 70-2.

Adam Judd (CV) threw a personal best in the shot put of 51 feet, two inches for first place and won the discus with a throw of 174-6.

Tegan Leong (RL) ran a personal best in the 300m hurdles for first place with 47.23, first place in the 100m hurdles with 16.47 and was the anchor on the 4x100 winning relay team.

Parker Lemmon (FER) ran the 400m in 51.66 (personal best), was the anchor on the 4x400 winning relay team and took fifth in the high jump with a personal best of five feet.