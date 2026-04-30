Gene Simmons Band to rock Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

As one of the founding members of legendary band Kiss, Gene Simmons and his band look to rock the Spokane Tribe Casino.

Simmons, a bassist and vocalist, was a member of many New York bands before Kiss was formed in 1973 (thanks to a handful of member-search advertisements). By the late ’70s, the band had found massive commercial success due to their renowned live shows, albums like “Destroyer” and “Love Gun,” as well as exciting stage presence featuring pyrotechnics and their famed makeup looks.

Being one of the highest-selling bands of all time, Kiss is known for songs like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Beth,” “Detroit Rock City” and many more.

Along with being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Kennedy Center Honors recipient, Simmons has been in multiple movies and TV shows.

The Gene Simmons Band will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Spokane Tribe Casino. Tickets starting at $50.20 can be purchased through AXS.