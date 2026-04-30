Mead thrower Simon Rosselli closes in on Washington high school shot put record

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Mead standout thrower Simon Rosselli continues his quest to break the national discus record.

And he continues to climb up the all-time list in Washington in the shot put.

Rosselli moved into second in the shot with a throw of 68 feet, 9 inches at the Legends Invitational in Walla Walla on Saturday.

He’s now a little more than a foot shy of the all-time best set by Vince Goldsmith of Mount Tahoma High School at 69-11 in 1977.

Rosselli’s personal best coming into the spring was 59-10½. He’s thrown 61-0, 61-6, 65-0, 63-8 and 62-8½ in previous meets this season.