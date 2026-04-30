Mead thrower Simon Rosselli closes in on Washington high school shot put record
Mead standout thrower Simon Rosselli continues his quest to break the national discus record.
And he continues to climb up the all-time list in Washington in the shot put.
Rosselli moved into second in the shot with a throw of 68 feet, 9 inches at the Legends Invitational in Walla Walla on Saturday.
He’s now a little more than a foot shy of the all-time best set by Vince Goldsmith of Mount Tahoma High School at 69-11 in 1977.
Rosselli’s personal best coming into the spring was 59-10½. He’s thrown 61-0, 61-6, 65-0, 63-8 and 62-8½ in previous meets this season.