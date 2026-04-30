One dead in South Hill shooting

A man is dead following a shooting on the South Hill, Spokane police said.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning on the 900 block of East 33rd Avenue.

One man was shot, police spokeswoman Tricia Leming said, and medics provided CPR upon arrival. The person died at the scene.

The nearby Sacajawea Middle School was on lockdown following news of the shooting, but Leming said that the shooting appeared unrelated to the school. She said police do not know of any other injuries.

One male suspect was detained. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Leming said travelers should avoid 33rd between Grand and Arthur Thursday morning.

Reporter Garrett Cabeza contributed to this report

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