Spokane Indians pitchers walk in three runs in eighth, lose 7-5 in Eugene | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – The Spokane Indians walked six batters in the bottom of the eighth, forcing in three runs, and the Eugene Emeralds won 7-5 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Thursday.

Last-place Spokane (8-15) has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Four Indians pitchers issued 12 walks in the game. Starter Jordy Vargas struggled through four innings. He allowed up four runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts. He threw 83 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The Indians struck early as Tevin Tucker led off the game with a single and the next batter, Kevin Fitzer, hit a long home run to center – his fourth of the season.

Max Belyeu made it 3-0 with a lead-off homer in the second inning, his third of the campaign.

Eugene (18-5) rallied for four runs in the bottom half. Carlos Gutierrez hit a three-run triple and scored on a throwing error by Indians second base Roynier Hernandez.

Tucker reached on a bunt single in the fifth, stole second and scored on a Fitzer double. Jacob Humphrey followed with a single and Fitzer (2 for 5, three RBIs) came in to put the Indians up 5-4.

Indians reliever Nathan Blasick walked the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth. He struck out the next two batters, but walked Trevor Cohen after a 10-pitch at-bat to force in a run.

Manager Tom Sutaris turned to Bryan Perez, but he walked Gavin Kilen to force in the go-ahead run, then walked Dakota Jordan to bring in another.

Hernandez walked to lead off the ninth, but was erased on a fielder’s choice by Tevin Tucker. Fitzer flied out to the wall, then Tucker took second on defensive indifference and third on a wild pitch. But Humphrey grounded out to strand him there and end the game.

The series continues on Friday at 6:35 p.m.