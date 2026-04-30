This day in history: Governor took jab at Washington senator running for president. Boaters rescued men in Priest Lake

Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Price who heard cries for help from their motorboat three miles away rescued two men from Colfax on Priest Lake, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on April 30, 1926. The men’s rowboat had flipped and they could not swim. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Republican Washington Gov. Dan Evans called Democratic Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson “an exceedingly dark horse” candidate for president.

“He is vulnerable,” said Evans of the senator from Everett. “He has been rejected all over the country and I think he might be rejected here.”

Evans said he would “hate to use the term washed up,” but that was essentially his assessment.

Republican Washington Gov. Dan Evans said Democratic Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson needed to worry more about his popularity in his home state than his presidential campaign, the Associated Press reported in a story that ran in The Spokesman-Review on April 30, 1976. “He has been rejected all over the country and I think he might be rejected here.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

Evans added that Jackson should consider spending more time on getting re-elected to the Senate and less time on presidential campaigning.

Jackson would die in office in 1983. Evans was appointed to replace him in the Senate.

From 1926: A Spokane couple made a “mad motorboat race across the waters of Priest Lake” and saved two Colfax men from drowning.

The two men were in a rowboat when they attempted to change places and rolled the rowboat over. Neither man could swim, but they held on to the overturned boat and cried for help.

Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Price were in a motorboat 3 miles away, but could faintly hear the cries because the motor was off. Price spied the overturned boat with his binoculars. They raced to the scene as fast as they could go.

“The older gentleman was almost ready to let go by the time we arrived, as it must have been 45 minutes from the time we heard them till we could get there,” said Price. “I do not know how Mrs. Price and I managed, but by some means we got both men into our boat.”

Ruth Wilson practices the “Shafer prone method” of artificial recuscitation on Alfernia Culler in this picture that ran in the Spokane Daily Chronicle on April 30, 1926. The were members of Washington Water Power’s recuscitation and first aid crew. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The Chronicle also reported that the “girl employees” of The Washington Water Power Co. had formed a “lifesaving team,” skilled in the “Shafer prone method” of resuscitation. The method is a forerunner of CPR.

They were also trained in a thorough knowledge of lifesaving and first aid work.

“They practice regularly and find their work remarkably interesting,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

Their skills would be vital in cases of electric shock while on the job, but not just for power grid workers.

“Should any of these girls be at the lakes this summer when someone is taken from the water, their knowledge will be of great value.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1789: George Washington is inaugurated as the first president of the U.S.