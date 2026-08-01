A Grip on Sports: Have the Mariners finally bottomed out? And will that trigger changes in needed areas?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It is August 1. Too early? Too late? For what, you ask (because everyone who reads this column is really, really smart). To write an obituary about the 2026 Mariners’ season, of course.

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• To answer, we have to fire up a supercomputer. Too bad the S-R sold the one it used to have for scrap back in the early 2000s. Maybe parts of it are still floating around, having been re-born as part of ChatGPT or some other form of AI. Without easy access, though, to such computing power, we’ll just have to gather as much information as we can, throw it into an old Yahtzee cup we have hanging around, shake it up and see what tumbles out.

Let’s start with the raw numbers, shall we? The basis of all analytics. After last night’s 5-3 home loss to the Twins, the Mariners are 53-58. That’s the most they’ve been under .500 all season. In other words, the nadir. So far.

They have 51 games remaining. In the first 111, the most the team has been above the break-even mark is four games, the last time on June 9. They have been in first in the A.L. West 34 days, though not since July 20. They have been as much as three games in front and as far back as 3.5. As August dawns, they are three games behind the Astros, 2.5 behind the Rangers. Third place.

They are also three games out of the last wild-card spot, with three teams between them and the playoffs through that path.

Why?

They are the worst hitting team in the American League (tied with Cleveland with a .229 average), the second-worst in on-base percentage (.308), third-worst in OPS (.686) and third-worst in runs scored.

The M’s pitching has been better, but not at a level that can overcome the hitting foibles. No one in the A.L. has turned in more quality starts (49) but that somewhat nebulous stat is just one of two in which the staff is best. The other? Walks allowed. The starters are just fine and everyone, bullpen included, pounds the zone.

The staff earned run average, home runs allowed, WHIP and strike outs are in the league’s top half, which is good. The fact opponents hit .241 against them isn’t. Only five A.L. teams give up more hits.

How does it all add up? To paraphrase Bill Parcells, the M’s are what their record says they are. Mediocre. Pretty much in every way.

But in 2026, in the American League, that doesn’t mean the season is over Aug. 1. The National League? Pretty much. The A.L.? Nope.

FanGraphs still believes the M’s have a 28.3% chance to win the West. And a 40.6% chance to make the postseason. Despite all those stats we cited above. And a schedule that is brutal this month but lightens up in September.

Baseball Reference’s computer sees it quite differently, with an overall chance to make the playoffs set at 25.6%.

The schedule is the difference, as Baseball Reference seems to feel the best the M’s can do down the stretch is 11 games over .500. The worst? One over. Even the more optimistic one (finishing 84-78) may not be good enough.

But numbers are only part of the story.

Let’s put it another way. Ted Lasso wasn’t the first manager to understand the power of belief. Heck, Lou Brown tapped into it a couple decades earlier. As did non-fictional managers from Casey Stengel to Jim Leyland.

Do the M’s believe? And, if not, what could get them to?

As the listless performances pile up, it’s hard to say there is any empirical evidence they do. Their recent performances actually scream they don’t. Which means changes need to be made.

Additions through trades? That always help, especially if the right people are added – and subtracted. Bats are needed. Maybe another bullpen arm. But is this the right year to sacrifice future potential for a lunge to the tape?

Maybe not. All signs point to a lockout in 2027. The owners’ goal: A salary cap. Rein in the Dodgers. And anyone else with Dodger-like plans. If the goal is actually to win a World Series, Los Angeles stands in everyone’s way this October. But in Octobers to come? The door might open wider. Without having to commit the GNP of Samoa.

That has to figure in. So does the faith of those in the clubhouse in management. Upper management can bolster that in two ways: Make trades and/or make a change in mid-management.

Not just in a “let’s-make-the-assistant-hitting-coach-the-scapegoat” way. That’s not enough. If additions are made to the lineup, to the bullpen, to any spot that seems in need and the listless play continues? Only one change is left. One we’ve been advocating since the foundation’s cracks began to show.

It might be too late. But if this year is important to the franchise, then it has to happen. A managerial change will have to come.

Either that or it’s time to start writing the obit.

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WSU: Maybe it’s OK if the Mariners fade some more. Get out of the way for college football, right? The new Pac-12, as personified in this area with the Cougars. How did we get here? Jon Wilner has his latest thoughts on the path in his weekly mailbag, available of the S-R site this morning. … Now that we are here, how will the football team perform? Greg Woods lays more information on your doorstep this morning with this look at the linebacking corps. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, recruiting never stops. Not for Oregon State football anyway. … Colorado State does not have a uniform contract. … In basketball news, a new coach means another new look for Utah State’s men. … San Diego State might bring in a fifth-year player. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, Jedd Fisch’s comments about NIL and winning are available in the S-R today as well. This is Fisch’s third year in Seattle and that means it is time for his plan to come to fruition. Demond Williams Jr. is a big part of that. … Oregon had a great trip to Japan. Now the Ducks want to chase history. … Stanford has a new coach. With deep ties to the past. … Some comments by its former quarterback have Arizona State fans a bit ticked off. … USC is about ready to start preseason practice. … The Arizona special teams will be just fine. … In basketball news, union talk isn’t just the bastion of football players and the men hoopsters. Women around the country, including at Oregon State, are getting involved too. … This story about a UCLA jersey from the olden days is fun. So is this one about a Bruin player getting his degree 20 years after leaving the school. … Arizona will be shopping in the newly opened market of fifth-year players.

Gonzaga: The Zags seems to be banking heavily on the ability of graduated seniors from last season earning a fifth year through litigation. Those hopes got a large boost Friday when a Federal judge decided to say yes and issue a nationwide preliminary injunction. That ruling from Colorado led to this Theo Lawson story about Gonzaga’s recruiting of the newly eligible players, including the seemingly No. 1 target, point guard, UCLA’s Donovan Dent. … Will other news yesterday derail such matters? Not likely. Even though the SEC and Big Ten got onboard with a new-look Protect College Sports Act, the Senate’s bill still faces a tough road to passage this year. And an uncertain future in the House.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Idaho State men’s basketball team finished undefeated on its three-game Canadian trip. … Montana welcomes a player in from just down the road.

Indians: After four games in Canada, the Indians are 2-2 this week. The second win came Friday night in 10 innings, 7-5.

Seahawks: The Times’ story on Sam Darnold we linked recently? It is on the S-R site today. And we link it once more. … The Hawks are overlooked. And disrespected. The latest is Madden ranking them eighth – and misspelling Seahawks. … Yesterday practice included some fights. That has to make the Hard Knocks folks happy. … Injuries happen. So do returns from said injuries. … Tony Romo has a great contract with CBS. CBS has a terrible contract with Tony Romo.

Mariners: Even the best efforts of the 43,489 in attendance at T-Mobile last night couldn’t lift the M’s out of their funk. Nor help them overcome another strange bullpen decision. Lefty Jose A. Ferrer pitched in the sixth and came back for the seventh, giving up a home run to right-handed hitting Royce Lewis to lead off the inning. … Brendan Donovan is cleared to play medically. He will be back after paternity leave, according to Dan Wilson. But injuries forced other roster changes. … The trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. in Seattle.

Storm: The last-place Storm kept that moniker in place, starting slowly and losing in Atlanta on Friday night.

Sonics: The Trail Blazers and the City of Portland met yesterday. It did not go well. … John Canzano compares the Blazers and the Sonics. … How have the NBA offseason moves been received?

Sounders: Another Portland match on the schedule, another couple of injuries before it even happens. That’s not good. … FIFA will not be selling off part of the World Cup. The plan was pulled Friday night. And now one has to wonder if there will be changes made in leadership.

Reign: Another match, another chance to climb back into the playoff picture.

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• We have a prediction for the M’s over the weekend. Jerry Dipoto will make trades. But he’ll not only buy, he will sell at the same time. Nothing blockbuster concerning the minor league stars, but there will be a couple additions that come via trades for current roster folks. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times