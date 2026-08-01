All climbers killed in Broad Peak avalanche in Pakistan

By Qamar Zaman German Press Agency

ISLAMABAD – All 10 climbers including celebrated mountaineer and former British Army soldier Nirmal Purja have died in an avalanche during an expedition on Broad Peak in Pakistan, officials said Saturday.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on the tragic loss of most accomplished mountaineers in the devastating avalanche on Broad Peak in the Karakoram,” president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Irfan Arshad Khan, said in a late-night statement.

A rescue mission to recover the bodies of the climbers was still under way, and only four bodies had been recovered so far. The bodies of at least five climbers had been spotted and were still to be recovered, an official said.

Purja was leading a 10-member expedition including six men from Nepal, one U.S. woman, an Omani female mountaineer, a Chinese national and a Pakistani.

They were swept away by an avalanche and lost contact with the base on Thursday morning while summiting the 26,400-foot-high Broad Peak. The avalanche hit the expedition when the climbers were above 19,685 feet.

A search and rescue mission with the help of army helicopters was launched on Friday.

On Saturday, a team of at least 10 climbers from Pakistan and Nepal took part in the mission, said Ayaz Shigri, a spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan. He said bodies of the three climbers from Oman, Nepal and the U.S. were found.

Pakistan is home to five of the 14 peaks higher than 26,247 feet that include K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and Gasherbrum II.

Broad Peak, the world’s 12th tallest, is part of the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan. Hundreds of climbers attempt to summit it every year along with K2, the world’s second-highest peak in the same region.

Mountaineering accidents are common on Pakistani peaks and the frequency is increasing due to climate change, according to climbing experts.