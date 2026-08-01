Cedar the highland cow, mascot of Spokane County Interstate Fair, dead at 3-and-a-half

Baby calf Cedar was crowned mascot of the Spokane County Interstate Fair three years ago. She died this week months after giving birth to a calf of her own.

The fluffy brown Scottish highland cow lived north of Spokane on Dalkena Highlands farm in Pend Oreille County. Cedar died “suddenly” and unexpectedly, according to a statement from Dalkena Highlands owners Derek and Honey Smith.

“We are still in shock and, truthfully, still trying to find the words to explain a loss we don’t fully understand ourselves. Heartbroken feels like an understatement,” they wrote. “Cedar was so much more than a cow. She was part of our family. She was gentle, curious, sweet and had a way of making people fall in love with her the moment they met her.”

Having just matured into bovine adulthood, Cedar was still in the prime of her life. The species can live between 15 and 20 years in captivity. Spokane County Interstate Fair spokeswoman Rachelle Buchanan said the cause of the cow’s death was “still unknown.”

Cedar gave birth to her first baby, a calf named Clover, in March. The birth had been much heralded by the farm and fair, which held a contest to choose the calf’s name. In her mother’s absence, Clover will be crowned as the fair’s new mascot when it takes place in September.

“Cedar touched countless hearts and became a special part of so many Fair memories and traditions. Her legacy will live on through her daughter, Clover, as she carries on her mama’s role as a 2026 Fair mascot. Thank you for loving Cedar as much as we did. We will miss our sweet girl forever,” the fair announced on social media earlier this week.

During a Spokane County Interstate Fair media event, sponsors of Heroes Day at the fair on Sept. 11, 20223, Tina and Dean Culp with Carpet Barn take a selfie with this year’s fair mascot, Cedar, a Scottish Highland heifer born in January. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo

There will also be a remembrance or memorial for Cedar at the fair, Buchanan noted.

The local icon is also remembered in a 2024 children’s book written by her owner, Honey Louise Smith. “Cedar’s Amazing Journey” tells the story of Cedar being born on a cold night in 2023 and how she struggled through adversity to become mascot at the fair.