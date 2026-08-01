‘Exorcist’ star Linda Blair’s home raided over undocumented kennel operation with 100 dogs

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Law enforcement officers and animal control officials descended on a property in Southern California owned by “The Exorcist” actress Linda Blair to investigate a large-scale kennel operation she runs out of her home, according to reports.

The property search, a joint operation between the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, unfolded on Friday afternoon. They obtained an investigative warrant amid allegations that there were upwards of 100 rescue dogs living on the property without proper documentation.

“The warrant allows us to lawfully access the property and verify compliance with County codes,” the DACC said in a statement to People. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals on the property and the people who may be working or residing here. This inspection will help us determine whether conditions meet required standards.”

While Blair previously had a permit for her kennel facility, the DACC said it expired back in 2023. It further explained that officials from both departments tried to contact Blair on several occasions, but to no avail, prompting their impromptu visit.

Officials said the 67-year-old actress was cooperative, telling TMZ she has not been accused of criminal conduct.

Blair addressed the incident with a video shared to Instagram on Friday night.

“I am fine, the animals are fine, and we just have some paperwork that has to be dealt with, and that’s all this was all about,” she said.

In a written caption accompanying the video, Blair added: “The animals are good in lieu of our surprise visit in 105° heat! With as busy as we all are in animal rescue and saving lives from the hot deserts and abandoned animals and shelters, everyone’s emails and social media are overloaded!”

Back in 2003, the actress founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a nonprofit organization established to “alleviate suffering, while rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, neglected and abandoned animals,” according to its website.