Fairview, Autumn lane fires burning hundreds of acres after massive Old Trails fire breaks out

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

As thousands of people in Spokane already were scrambling to evacuate after a historic wildfire broke out on the West Plains and jumped the Spokane River on Saturday, two other major blazes also forced residents from their homes and complicated firefighting efforts.

Just northwest of the juggernaut Old Trails fire that started around noon, the 792-acre Autumn Lane fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Watch Duty website. In the Mead area, the 981-acre Fairview fire sparked around 2:20 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations for the Fairview were in place late Saturday for Mount Spokane Park Drive on the north, Pleasant Prairie Road on the south, Market Street on the west and Forker Road on the east.

For Autumn Lane, those same Level 3 evacuations are in place for people from Lake Spokane on the north and east, Pinebluff/Prewett on the south and Lincoln County on the west.

The Fairview fire forced Leroy Kienel, 92, to evacuate from his mobile home in the Meadowlark Homeowners Cooperative around 5 p.m. After the evacuation notice hit “go now,” he and his wife, Debra, headed to Northwood Middle School expecting to seek some respite. But Northwood Middle School did not have resources or beds available for folks suffering from the fire.

Many areas in northern Spokane County remained in an level 3 (go now) evacuation zone at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Pink areas in the map are level 3. Yellow areas are in level 2 (be set). (Spokane Regional Emergency Communications)

Debra, who turns 75 on Thursday, and Leroy said they were only able to grab their medication and a couple of important documents.

The couple has been married since 2011 and are concerned that the home Leroy has lived in for more than 20 years is completely gone. What’s more, they didn’t know where to go on Saturday night since Northwood Middle School did not have the resources they expected, such as a bed and water.

Debra and Leroy were looking at the skyline above Northwood Middle School to see if there was any change in the smoke thickness in the direction of their home.

“I think it would be nice if they were better organized when it comes to where we’re supposed to go,” Debra said. “Because we can’t be going clear across town to Spokane Falls and go through other evacuation zones to get there.”

Without any family or friends to stay with, their plan Saturday night was to “play it by ear” and see if any law enforcement officers were able to direct them to a shelter.

The doors to Northwood Middle School were closed, but several people tried in vain to open the doors and go inside. Eventually, a Spokane County deputy arrived at Northwood and told people there were no resources available at the school. He said he was confused as to why people said the school was labeled as an evacuation center and redirected everyone downtown to the Spokane Convention Center, which opened for evacuees at 7:30 p.m.

Near the Autumn Lane fire, deputies on West Charles Road were going door to door warning people to evacuate their homes, with red flame and black smoke billowing behind the road block.

The cars rushed out of the rural neighborhood on North Red Fir Lane’s dirt exit.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be scene from the evacuation route, heading north down Nine Mile Falls Road.

Alayna Shulman and Julia Pentasuglio contributed to this article.