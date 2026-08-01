Iconic movie destinations for summer travel

Noreen Kompanik TravelPulse

What is it about visiting iconic movie destinations? Tourism researchers even have a name for it: “film-induced tourism.”

It seems people are drawn to places where favorite films were made perhaps because these flicks turn these places into emotional experiences. If a movie made us happy, sad, feel wonder, romance, fear, freedom or nostalgia, then it has done its job.

Walking through a filming location can feel like crossing a boundary between fiction and reality. There’s also a fascinating effect where a movie can make ordinary places feel sacred. Think about a roadside motel, a dark staircase, a smoky café, neon-lit streets and even a Martha’s Vineyard beach (“Jaws”).

We’ve rounded up some venues and destinations that enable you to visit some of your favorite movie destinations to say, ‘been there, done that.’

Sonoma County, California

Movie lovers will find plenty to explore in Sonoma County where familiar landscapes double as iconic film locations. The most recognizable? The schoolhouse from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” (1963) perched on a hill along the drive west toward Bodega Bay.

Santa Rosa and Sonoma are the backdrop for “Bottle Shock” (2008) featuring the famous Paris wine tasting known as The Judgement of Paris, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Francis Ford Coppola filmed “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986) entirely on location with Santa Rosa High School playing a central role. And car culture fans may recognize downtown Petaluma as the backdrop for the cruising scene in “American Graffiti” (1973).

Brunswick Islands, North Carolina

Southport, named “America’s Happiest Seaside Town” by Coastal Living and one of the South’s friendliest towns by Southern Living has long been a favorite of filmmakers thanks to its historic waterfront charm and postcard-worthy coastal scenery.

Visitors can stop into movie scenes on guided tours showcasing more than 40 films and television productions that include “Safe Haven,” based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel (2013), “A Walk to Remember” (2001) and slasher flick, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997).

New Orleans, Louisiana

Not only is the Big Easy known for its vibrant energy, mix of music, culture and outstanding cuisine, but the birthplace of jazz has also been the setting for some of the most well-known movies throughout the last century.

Fans of the film, “Interview With the Vampire” (1994) with its star cast will appreciate the spooky, Gothic side of the city while those who loved Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh in the infamous “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) will delight in the drama and southern themes of The French Quarter and the historic New Orleans streetcar system.

British Colonial, Nassau

With renewed buzz around James Bond and ongoing speculation of the actor to next take on the role, it’s a timely moment for the storied hotel, British Colonial Nassau, serving as a backdrop for two films in the iconic series.

Built in the early 1900s on the site of the former Old Fort of Nassau, British Colonial Hotel is a cinematic landmark for two James Bond films, “Thunderball” (1965) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983), both starring Sean Connery. The hotel itself appears on screen, while its surrounding Caribbean waters provided the backdrop for several of the franchise’s iconic underwater sequences, its grandeur and historical significance reflect the nature of James Bond films, beloved for their glamour, action, and international settings.

Waldorf Astoria, New York

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” (2026) was filmed at the recently opened Waldorf Astoria New York which has been a fixture of New York City society for more than a century, earning its place as a beacon of sophistication and elegance in the cultural capital of the world since 1931.

Over the decades, the luxury hotel has appeared in dozens of iconic films including “The Great Gatsby” (1974), “Arthur” (1981), “Scarface” (1983), “Scent of a Woman” (1992) and “Catch Me if you Can” (2002).

Hotel del Coronado

Built in 1888 and designated a national landmark in 1977, “The Del” as the locals call her is a priceless gem and Victorian masterpiece fronting the azure waters of the Pacific Ocean, standing sentinel over a mile and a half of wide, pristine, glittery, white sand beach surrounded by swaying palms.

Throughout the years, the Hotel Del has hosted numerous U.S. presidents, foreign dignitaries, royalty and quite a few Hollywood celebrities. The romantic comedy classic, “Some Like it Hot,” starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe was filmed here in 1958.

The Drake Hotel, Chicago

Established in 1920, The Drake Hotel is a historic Chicago landmark known for its striking architecture, making it a favorite backdrop for filmmakers over the years. The hotel has appeared in numerous productions, reinforcing its status as a cultural icon in Chicago, and has welcomed many legendary figures from the film industry, including Walt Disney, Elizabeth Taylor, Judy Garland, Dean Martin, and Marilyn Monroe.

One of its most notable appearances is The Palm Court, is featured in “Risky Business” (1983) during a scene with Tom Cruise. Today, the space remains a beloved spot where guests can enjoy a storied afternoon tea.

Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii

Set within the breathtaking Ka`a`awa Valley, the locations of many Hollywood flicks & TV Series, and World War II bunkers were filmed at Kualoa Ranch & Private Nature Reserve on the island of Oahu.

Over 170 movies and TV series filmed at Kualoa Ranch include “Jurassic World,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jumanji, Fallen Kingdom,” “Kong Skull Island,” “Godzilla,” “50 First Dates,” “LOST,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum PI.”

Visitors can book a 90-minute guided and narrated Hollywood Movie Sites tour on a vintage school bus to view the many sites where these iconic movies and TV series were shot.

Mandapa, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, Ubud, Bali

Several key scenes in the feature film “Eat, Pray, Love” (2010) starring Julia Roberts were filmed in Bali, primarily in and around Ubud, the island’s cultural heart. Those seeking a first hand “Eat, Pray, Love” experience will find it at Mandapa, a Ritz Carlton Reserve in Ubud.

Beautifully set where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, guests can immerse themselves in the surrounding nature where the book’s setting took place. Guests can visit The Tirta Empul Temple Holy Spring, an iconic temple known for its purifying holy water, and on the hotel property, experience a Wellness Journey, featuring energy alignment, blind healers, vibrational sound therapy, and more holistic practices for finding inner peace.

Dunn’s River Falls, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

One of Jamaica’s most famous attractions, Dunn’s River Falls is located near Ocho Rios on the island’s north coast. The terraced waterfall cascades directly into the Caribbean Sea, something very few waterfalls in the world do.

Famous productions filmed here include “Dr. No” (1962), the first James Bond movie starring Sean Connery, “Cocktail” (1988) starring Tom Cruise and backdrops for “The Amazing Race” challenges and the TV series “The Bachelor.”