Idaho shooter causes multiple fatalities, is also dead, Twin Falls police say

By Rachel Roberts Idaho Statesman

Multiple people are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the new In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls.

Speaking at a media briefing, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks confirmed that the threat to the community was over as “the suspected shooter in this incident is deceased.”

Hicks said there were other fatalities and injuries, but he did not have an exact number as of Saturday evening.

“It was a very chaotic scene. What I can tell you at this time is that we’ve had a shooting at the In-N-Out location that has resulted in fatalities. I don’t have the exact number confirmed,” Hicks said. “We’re still trying to make notification of the next of kin. We’re trying to work with St. Luke’s and our coroner’s office to ascertain the exact number of fatalities.

“We also have a number of people being treated for injuries at our local hospital here. We have literally hundreds of people that were in some way, shape, or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now.”

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon, and the police department shut down the area and put nearby businesses on lockdown as emergency personnel worked the scene.

Hicks said the shooter’s motivations – and identity – are not known at this time, but the Twin Falls Police Department is working with multiple agencies, including the FBI and ATF, to determine what happened.

“You should also know that the men and women for your respective law enforcement agencies, your fire service, your ambulance, they have performed at their highest levels today,” Hicks said. “This is the most chaotic scene that many of them will ever have in their careers.

“They rose to their training. They rose to the level that our community expects, and you should be very proud of the women and men that worked for all of your first responders here to try to ascertain this exceptionally chaotic scene.”

NBCNews.com reported that three people were killed and two injured in the shooting, citing Twin Falls, Idaho, spokesperson Josh Palmer.