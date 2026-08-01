Letters to the Editor for Saturday, Aug. 1

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Sessler should be ashamed of tribes comment

It was appalling to read the insinuation of malice in the headline “House candidate Sessler: Tribes get ‘free money,’ have incentive for blazes.” Thank you, Spokesman-Review (July 24) for including the facts given by the tribal executive. The public statement in response to Jerrod Sessler’s attack says, in part: “Like all citizens, members of the Colville Tribes pay federal income and other generally applicable federal taxes, so our citizens pay for federal response to wildfire events to the same extent as Mr. Sessler and other residents of the state of Washington do.” They also pay whatever FEMA doesn’t reimburse.

Instead of boasting “I have the guts to speak the truth,” Sessler should be ashamed of shouting hateful lies. Even though Sessler retracted his statements and admitted his ignorance, the damage is done by impressing on people the idea the tribes are worthy of suspicion in this destructive wildfire that officials say was caused by lightning. This is because many people don’t get beyond the headlines.

Furthermore, to suggest it is wasteful to have federal assistance available when disasters are more than states can handle is ridiculous. That is a primary function of government, as stated in the Preamble to our Constitution: “promote the general Welfare” (well-being).

Sessler doesn’t deserve to be anybody’s representative. This time it was the Colville Tribes. Next time could be you he makes horrible insinuations about.

Julie Bohman

Spokane

Gonzaga’s human-centered AI cohort

The report on Gonzaga’s new Organizational AI Transformation Program is a quiet corrective to the prevailing noise. While much of the public conversation treats artificial intelligence as either inevitable salvation or inevitable catastrophe, the university is offering something rarer: a structured invitation to decide, with eyes open, what a given organization actually wants the technology to touch and what it wants to keep under human judgment alone.

The language of the program is telling. “Agency.” “Intentionality.” “Human-centered.” These are not marketing flourishes; they are the only serious questions left once the hype cycle has exhausted itself. A conductor recognizes the same discipline. One does not simply hand the score to the machines and hope for the best. One decides, measure by measure, where the human ear and the human hand remain indispensable.

Spokane’s mid-market businesses are being offered a chance to do the same. That is not a small gift. In an era that rewards speed and spectacle, the decision to slow down long enough to ask “What should remain only human?” is itself a form of wisdom.

David Woodard

Tampere, Finland