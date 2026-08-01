Mariners need more than active trade deadline to rebuild belief | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

On Thursday night, with the Mariners’ morale burning at the bottom of Chavez Ravine, Bryan Woo spoke about belief.

For fans of this frustrating, flawed former World Series favorite, it’s hard to have much. The Mariners have tumbled from Game 7 of the ALCS to third place in the pitiable AL West. They went 2-5 on another dispiriting road trip, dropping series to the division rival Texas Rangers and reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Then they surrendered three straight runs Friday in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Somehow, they sit at 53-58, with a disintegrating offense, an underperforming core, a nightly serving of sloppiness and an absolute absence of answers.

So, about belief …

“The most important thing is to keep that belief in one another, in the team, the group, the possibility [of achieving their goals],” Woo said after surrendering five hits and five runs Thursday in a 6-2 loss. “You’ve got to hold on to it. Once you lose that, then you’re done.”

With 50 games to go in baseball’s most winnable division, the Mariners aren’t done.

But I don’t blame fans who are done believing.

It should take more than an active trade deadline to rebuild that belief.

Because at this point, it’s hard to believe the Mariners’ assumed stars will suddenly salvage their swagger. Catcher Cal Raleigh, who had 11 multi-homer games in 2025, has one multi-hit game in the last two-and-a-half months. The MVP runner-up has breathtakingly devolved from one of baseball’s best bats into one of its worst.

Oh, and entering Friday, Julio Rodríguez was 9-for-46 (.196) in 12 games since returning from the concussion IL. Besides exploding for 10 homers and 18 RBI in May, Julio hasn’t had more than two homers in any other month. Though the 25-year-old center fielder has historically erupted in August (as evidenced by a .320/.373/.552 career slash line), what evidence is there that Julio is about to heat up?

Plus, while Josh Naylor’s .263 batting average appears passable, there’s a punishing absence of impact pop. Naylor has managed just eight homers and 15 doubles in 103 games, on pace for his lowest OPS (.684) since 2020.

The Mariners have locked Raleigh, Rodríguez and Naylor into long-term contracts, betting the franchise’s future on a currently sputtering core. But short term or long, the Mariners won’t win much if their stars aren’t stars.

Likewise, it’s hard to believe that Brendan Donovan – who’s expected to return from the IL on Tuesday – will become an instant answer after a two-and-a-half month break. Donovan last played in the majors on May 15, when the Mariners were 22-24 and Lumen Field was soon to be rebranded as “Seattle Stadium.” He went 0-for-21 in the first six games of a recent minor league rehab stint. So it’s unfair to expect the 29-year-old utility man to come out sprinting in Seattle’s stretch run.

Considering the questions surrounding Donovan, J.P. Crawford (who was placed on the IL with left wrist inflammation Friday) and Colt Emerson (who slashed .154/.186/.169 with zero homers, one double and two RBI in July), the left side of Seattle’s infield remains concerningly unsettled.

It’s hard to believe the Mariners will suddenly start hitting with runners in scoring position. (Their .222 batting average is 29th in MLB.) Or pouncing on left-handed pitching. (Their .647 OPS against lefties sits 29th.) Or winning away from T-Mobile Park. (They’re 23-34 on the road.) Or taking advantage in tight moments. (They’re 15-17 in one-run games.) Or limiting defensive mistakes. (Their minus-33 defensive outs above average is last in the league.) Or doing any of the little things that lead to big wins.

I’m not arguing the Mariners should sit still at the trade deadline. Given their parade of unproductive hitters (Rob Refsnyder, Connor Joe, Weston Wilson, Patrick Wisdom and Buddy Kennedy, come on down!) and fringe relievers (Alex Hoppe, Michael Rucker), help would be welcome in both areas. And considering both the opportunity in a winnable AL West and the franchise’s stale search for a World Series, the Mariners can’t afford to punt from the 50-yard line.

But let’s be realistic. Unless a Mason Miller trade materializes, the pool of possible additions (Taylor Ward, Gleyber Torres, Adrián Morejón, Jeremiah Estrada, etc.) is unlikely to dramatically lift this team’s trajectory. The Mariners can and should improve by Monday. But they also have problems a rental reliever and/or a reasonably affordable right-handed bat won’t fix.

Like, for instance, a franchise legend manager who has failed to maximize the considerable talent at his disposal. Who has encountered criticism for the inconsistently applied piggyback and failed pinch-hitting platoons. Who doesn’t seem to have adjusted or evolved in his second full season on the job. Who pairs catastrophic losses with repeated news conference cliches.

But even if you don’t believe in Dan Wilson … Dan Wilson still believes.

“This is a division that we’ve seen is still completely up for grabs,” a consummately sunny Wilson said before Friday’s game. “We have to get after it and get going, get ourselves consistent. Energy comes from a lot of different places.

“The next three days [before the trade deadline] is obviously an interesting time in all of baseball. We’ll see how everything goes and what happens and where we stand after Monday. But I’m optimistic about where our guys are, the headspace they’re in getting back home and getting started on this homestand.”

(Mariners general manager Justin Hollander was also made available Friday, but declined to answer noninjury questions.)

The Mariners have had 111 games to get consistent. Now, with or without deadline additions, they have to save themselves.

It’s hard to believe all of the above is about to get better.

But the Mariners have two months to rebuild belief.