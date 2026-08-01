Prince William, Princess Kate attend Commonwealth Games with all three kids

By Kim Willis USA Today

Prince William and Princess Kate’s latest family day was at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where they brought along all their kids.

The prince and princess of Wales, both 44, brought their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

The future queen wore a striped black-and-white top with a green blazer, while William donned a simple gray suit and blue dress shirt. Their boys were styled similarly to their father, both wearing dress shirts, George in white and Louis in blue, and Charlotte wore a buttoned white-and-black polka-dot dress.

The royal outing was at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, where this year’s Commonwealth Games are held. The global multisports event draws large crowds every four years to watch wheelchair basketball, artistic gymnastics, boxing, cycling, para-swimming, weightlifting and more.

The couple attended the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where Charlotte made her debut royal outing with her parents at age 7.

King Charles and Queen Camilla opened the Commonwealth Games on July 23.

Prince William and Princess Kate brought their kids to Wimbledon

William and Kate’s ⁠last public outing with their kids was at the Wimbledon Championships on ⁠July 12.

The pair were spotted at the royal box at the men’s singles final of the tennis championships in London along with George and Charlotte. Louis, known for his ⁠adorable, camera-attracting antics, was absent from this family affair.

A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield and Anna Wintour were also spotted ⁠in the crowd that day.

Kate has not missed the finals since 2024 as she recovered from cancer. Her sister Pippa Matthews, 42, was spotted in the Royal Box on ⁠July 6, while Queen Camilla attended the tennis championships on July 8 with her younger sister, Annabel Elliott, on July 8.

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince William, Princess Kate attend Commonwealth Games with all three kids

Reporting by Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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