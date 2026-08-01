Spokane Police Department gets funding for two sexual assault evidence fridges

The Spokane Police Department is getting two new fridges, thanks to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project. The new fridges will specifically be for sexual assault kits.

The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project was started in late 2017 under then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson. It launched as a $3 million grant to help address the “… accumulation of unsubmitted sexual assault kits (SAK) in the possession of local law enforcement agencies and hospitals,” according to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative website.

According to Assistant Chief Dave Singley, the Spokane Police Department does not have a backlog of sexual assault kits. But rather, the current two fridges SPD has are 15 years old and nearing the end of their standard serviceable life.

The $72,500 grant is from the Washington state attorney general’s office. That total was decided based on a quote the S PD got when they first applied for the grant.

“I’m happy to have those resources available,” City Council President Betsy Wilkerson said at Wednesday’s meeting, noting that the kits are essential to preserving evidence.

The council voted unanimously to accept the grant.