Sunday’s fire weather forecast not as dire as Saturday, but ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Under the area’s first-ever “particularly dangerous ” weather warning Saturday, winds peaked at 44 mph, driving three separate blazes that sparked in and around Spokane.

Winds began to pick up late in the morning, as measured from the National Weather Service station at Spokane International Airport, said meteorologist Joey Clevenger.

Just before noon, gusts started to reach 30 mph, Clevenger said, increasing to the peak gust at 4:30 p.m. Sustained winds hovered between 20 and 30 mph and began slowing by 8 p.m., Clevenger said. They were expected to continue to slow overnight.

Relative humidity was around 20%, Clevenger said, which is about typical for this time of year. The incoming cold front should bring with it more humidity, he said.

The “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning expired at 8 p.m. Saturday. The overall red flag warning was scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast has slower winds and milder temperatures, Clevenger said, so there’s still some concern for fire weather, but “less touch and go” than Saturday’s conditions. Wind gusts are forecast to peak at 20 mph, Clevenger said, which isn’t high enough to issue a red flag warning, he said, but residents should still be wary.

“Take advice from emergency managers, the evacuation areas,” Clevenger said. “Still use caution tomorrow; we’re not out of the woods yet.”