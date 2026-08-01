Tevin Tucker hits grand slam to help Spokane roll over Vancouver

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Tevin Tucker hit a grand slam in the second inning for the Spokane Indians, who coasted to a 9-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday in a High-A Northwest League game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Clayton Gray led off the second for the Indians (20-15) with a single, and Robert Calaz and Jacob Hinderleider followed with walks, bringing up Tucker, who sent the first pitch he saw deep over the left fielder’s glove and into the Vancouver bullpen to put Spokane up 5-0 early. It was Tucker’s second homer of the year for Spokane after he was promoted to High-A in mid-June.

Ethan Hedges hit his 13th homer of the year in the fourth inning, a two-run shot to put Spokane ahead 9-0.

Tucker and Hedges also had doubles as Spokane outhit Vancouver (17-18) 13-5.

Indians starter Bryson Hammer (6-6) went five innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout. Two Spokane relievers combined to allow two hits and strike out four over the last four innings.