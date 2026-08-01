This day in history: Don Kardong finished 4th in Olympic marathon in Montreal

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane schoolteacher Don Kardong finished fourth in the Olympic marathon – just out of medal position – but it was also “the athletic high point of Don Kardong’s free-spirited young life,” said The Spokesman-Review.

“Yes, I have to be pleased,” said a wobbling Kardong after the race. “I wanted a medal and I came close – but I know I was that close. … Under the circumstances I’d say I got about everything out of it I could.”

He said he thought he had a bronze medal in his grasp, but on the final downhill Belgium’s Karel Lismont went past him. At that point, Kardong said it felt like “all the vital organs” were “dropping away one by one.” Lismont finished only three seconds ahead.

One commentator said that Kardong’s strong showing was an “unbelievable surprise” – but it was no surprise to his fellow U.S. Olympic teammates.

From 1926: A huge fire destroyed the mill at the Wendorf & Rogers Lumber Co. in the 3800 block of East Sprague and East Riverside.

The fire started in the planter at 10:30 a.m. and spread to the roof.

Before long, 11 fire companies converged on the scene.

“Firemen were imperiled and two lines of hose laid by No. 7 were destroyed when the fire reversed its course and swept in a great wave over their heads and the sheds,” said The Spokesman-Review.

Several railroad box cars, parked alongside the mill, were destroyed. The fire also ran through some grass and torched some “sawdust and shavings piles, a half a mile distant.”

The loss was covered by insurance, and the owners vowed to replace the mill.