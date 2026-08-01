Ukraine hits Russian refineries as Kyiv faces missile barrage

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Russia launched ballistic missiles and attack drones against Ukraine’s capital overnight, killing at least nine people, while Kyiv’s forces struck oil facilities deep inside Russia territory.

Local authorities confirmed a fire at an industrial site in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic, without specifying what had been damaged. Ufa is home to Bashneft’s refining complex, which includes three oil refineries. It’s located about 750 miles east of Moscow and more than 994 miles from Kyiv.

“These refineries process millions of tons of oil each year,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X. “Our targets are consistently defined facilities that sustain the war effort.” Ukraine previously struck the Ufa oil refinery in April, June and July, as it pushes the limits of its drone strikes deeper into Russia.

Rosneft, the biggest shareholder of the oil refiner Bashneft, didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg request for a comment sent via WhatsApp outside of normal business hours.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces struck a sanctioned Russian container ship, the Yanina, in the Black Sea overnight.

Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company, said the vessel was owned by its subsidiary FESCO and was “an ordinary civilian container ship sailing in international waters.” All crew members were evacuated successfully.

Missile barrage





In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials urged the supply of more antimissile weapons from allies after being slammed by dozens of missiles and drones.

“A horrific night for Kyiv,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “The enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Residential buildings, nonresidential buildings and other infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, and fires broke out in five districts of the city.”

Kremlin forces deployed air- and ground-launched missiles of various types, Ukraine’s General Forces said on Telegram. In total, 358 aerial attack weapons – 35 missiles and 185 UAVs of various types – were detected.

Of some 27 Iskander-type ballistic missiles, only one was intercepted, “simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot systems,” Zelenskyy said on X. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Ukraine’s allies to urgently supply additional air and missile defense systems and interceptors.

“Every decision that strengthens the defense of Ukrainian skies saves human lives, while every delay leads to deaths and war crimes,” Sybiha said. “It is the battle for the skies that will define the trajectory of this war.”

The missiles struck 18 residential buildings, a school, and unspecified “infrastructure facilities” in the capital, Zelenskyy said. The Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions were also targeted.

A missile exploded “steps away” from Lithuania’s embassy in Kyiv, damaging the building but not causing injuries, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on X. The Baltic nation plans to summon Russia’s representative in Vilnius after the incident, said Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys.

In a statement, Russia’s defense ministry named several industrial facilities targeted in Kyiv overnight, which it said were used to manufacture, store and transport missiles, drones, radar systems and electronic warfare equipment. The information can’t be independently confirmed.

Separately, two vessels delivering military cargo to a Ukrainian port were also struck south of Odesa on the Black Sea, the ministry said.