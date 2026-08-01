U.S. Justice Department subpoenas New York Times freelancer over North Korea story, paper says

By Ernest Sheyder Reuters

The Justice Department has subpoenaed the records of a freelance journalist for the New York Times as part of a probe into the ​sourcing of a 2025 story about a botched U.S. military operation in North Korea, the newspaper said on ⁠Saturday.

Freelancer Matthew Cole was subpoenaed in February by Virginia prosecutors ‌seeking more than two years’ worth ​of his notes as well as his testimony, according to the newspaper. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the information, but a spokesman for ⁠the Times said Cole is disclosing the ‌subpoena.

“We support Matthew Cole’s ‌decision to make public a subpoena that the government has attempted to keep ⁠secret,” New York Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said in an emailed statement.

The story co-written by Cole ‌detailed how Navy SEALs ‌in early 2019 killed several unarmed North Koreans during a mission to plant a listening device near ⁠the country’s coast, citing two dozen ​unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for ⁠the ​Justice Department did not address Cole’s specific case, but said that the DOJ “will use all available legal tools to uncover those who ⁠unlawfully disclose national defense information.”

Stadtlander called the subpoena of Cole “another brazen and illegal attack from the administration designed ⁠to deny the public information of vital importance.”

The New York Times article said the newspaper is paying for Cole’s legal representation.

Cole’s reporting “helps ⁠the public understand what ‌the government is doing in its ​name,” said ‌his attorney, David A. O’Neil.

“He will not ​be intimidated by efforts to suppress information that the administration considers unflattering,” O’Neil said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sergio Non, Alistair Bell and Mark Porter)