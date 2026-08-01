UW football should set higher bar in Jedd Fisch’s third season | Commentary

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

Jedd Fisch was hired at Washington based on a blueprint.

In his first full season as a head coach, the longtime offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach went 1-11 at Arizona in 2021. But through a commitment to high school recruiting and development, Fisch built a foundation for breakthrough success. The Wildcats improved from 5-7 in 2022 to 10-3 in 2023, and Fisch rode that third-year momentum onto Montlake.

When he was introduced as Kalen DeBoer’s successor on Jan. 16, 2024, Fisch emphasized: “What we really pride ourselves on is finding high school players and developing them. One of the issues that’s happening in college football is that high school kids are being looked over because everybody (feels) the pressure to have to win this exact second.”

Fisch wanted to win the old-fashioned way. By pouring resources into prep recruiting. By rewarding those recruits with opportunities. By developing (and retaining) diamonds. By converting growing pains and patience into something indestructible.

So far, Fisch has attempted to follow that blueprint. And in a social media graphic posted by UW this week, a photo of the 50-year-old Fisch was accompanied by a bolded declaration:

YEAR 3 IS THE BREAKOUT

You heard it here first. The growing pains and patience should be about to pay off.

After improving from 6-7 to 9-4 in Fisch’s second season, a College Football Playoff return is a fair expectation this fall. After all, Fisch built his reputation on third-year theatrics. UW returns dynamic quarterback Demond Williams Jr., four offensive line starters and much of a defense that improved in coordinator Ryan Walters’ UW debut. Fisch’s 2026 recruiting class was also ranked 13th in the nation by the 247Sports composite. With a backloaded schedule, the Huskies could conceivably be 8-0 when they host Penn State on Nov. 7.

So I’m not surprised that Fisch, a consummate showman, exuded confidence at Big Ten media days in Chicago on Thursday. He said: “I love our program, and I love where we’re headed. I love our culture. I love our players. I love the physical, violent, disciplined football that we play.”

But this isn’t the comparably feeble Pac-12, either, and Fisch’s sample size as a head coach is concerningly small.

So, in an unforgiving Big Ten boasting back-to-back-to-back national champions, will Fisch’s blueprint yield another breakout this fall?

That depends on whether this team can elevate its talent. Entering their third Big Ten season, the Huskies have yet to produce a first- or second-team All-Big Ten performer. Remember that UW’s 2023 CFP runner-up yielded a whopping 10 draft picks the following spring. As Fisch said when he was hired by the Huskies: “Universities are not defined by a coach, but by the young men in this program.”

The Huskies need more Day 1 or 2 draft picks, more undeniable dudes. They need more players that can match up with Ohio State and Oregon. And while Williams may be one of them, he regressed against ranked opponents in 2025.

In nine games against teams that ended the season outside of the AP’s Top 25, Williams completed 71.5% of his passes and threw for 23 touchdowns and only three picks. Those numbers nose-dived (63.1% completions, 2 TD, 5 INT) in losses to ranked opponents Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

(When it comes to Williams, the questions continue. After the 190-pound redshirt sophomore attempted to chase a money trail out of town, Williams’ loyalty, leadership and ability to make teammates better are lingering question marks.)

Likewise, Washington’s offensive efficiency largely depended on the opponent. In nonconference play, UW averaged 51.3 points per game last fall, first in the nation. That number nearly halved to 26.4 points per game (64th) in Big Ten play. The Huskies’ four losses also came against the best defenses on their schedule, against whom they managed just 9.3 points per game and 4.3 yards per play.

Without departed running backs Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed and wide receiver Denzel Boston, UW must incorporate inexperienced skill talent and still make significant strides. The Huskies’ defense must also dominate despite replacing nearly its entire interior this offseason.

These are obstacles, not excuses. Because if you believe in the blueprint, then the depth UW has spent years developing will soon pay dividends. The time for patience is past. Because the bar for Fisch in year three was already set internally. YEAR 3 IS THE BREAKOUT, remember? They said so themselves.

While it isn’t necessarily CFP or bust, that should be the bar for a successful season. This fall will tell us how transferable Fisch’s philosophy actually is.

“We haven’t changed our philosophy,” Fisch said Thursday. “We recruit to our family. We recruit high school players. We have very few players from the transfer portal, and hopefully we will get to the number zero from the portal as we move forward.”

In other words: The blueprint is alive and well at Washington.

As for the breakout?

We’ll see soon enough.