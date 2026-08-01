What Efton Chism is doing to not get left behind in Patriots’ WR competition

By Doug Kyed Tribune News Service

FOXBORO — New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins issued a warning earlier this week in training camp.

That message: If you’re not getting better, you’re going to get left behind.

The Patriots have a crowded room of wide receivers with Hollins, A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism all deserving of roster spots. Some of the undrafted rookie wide receivers, like Cameron Dorner and Nick DeGennaro, are starting to stand out, as well.

So, what is Chism, the former Eastern Washington star who was an undrafted rookie himself last season, doing to stand out from the pack and make sure he doesn’t get left behind?

“Yeah, just staying on top of the little things, not taking a day for granted,” Chism said. “I think it’s easy to get stuck in the routine and then being like, ‘Oh, I can get away with this because something went on.’ So, just sticking to that and making sure that all the values we hold ourselves to, that we don’t let it waver for anything.”

Chism made the Patriots’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of EWU last season after a standout summer in training camp and preseason.

He went on to catch three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in eight games with one start. He also returned 16 kicks for 383 yards.

Chism gets that he’s going to need to prove himself every offseason.

“I think as I’m starting to understand the NFL, I think every year is going to be like that,” Chism said. “That’s kind of a mindset I feel like I’ve adjusted to. It’s like every year, all of us are competing. We all want to play. We all want to make plays, and that’s just the nature of the NFL. So, I’m excited for it, and I appreciate it. And I think competition makes us all better. I think me and Pop (Douglas) competing makes us better. I think Kayshon and A.J. make each other better. Everyone in the whole room, like we’re all trying to make each other better each and every day.”

Chism and Douglas shared the roster last season, but they might be competing for just one job this season, since they bring similar skill sets as undersized slot receivers.

The Patriots also could decide to free up a roster spot by trading a player. Boutte has been involved in trade rumors over the last two offseasons. Currently, Williams, a 2025 third-round pick out of Washington State, looks furthest down the depth chart through six days of training camp.