75 years ago, the IRS auctioned off the home of Spokane’s most notorious resident

By Jim Camden For The Spokesman-Review

If you were in Spokane 75 years ago today, the place to be would have been the front yard of a one-story rancher on Skyview Drive, along with 3,000 or more curious people from near and far.

It was the home of possibly Spokane’s most high-profile resident – certainly its most notorious – Virginia Hill Hauser and her husband, Hans Hauser. The IRS was auctioning off everything inside, and even people who didn‘t plan to bid on anything were eager for a look at the loot.

Virginia Hill, as she was usually named on first reference in news accounts (her more recent married name appearing somewhere else parenthetically) was famous or infamous, depending on your viewpoint. She had been making headlines throughout the late 1940s and into the 1950s.

She was described variously in headlines as a “Gangland Queen,” a “Gangster’s Girlfriend,” a “Gun Moll” and “Bugsy’s Sweetie.”

The last was a reference to Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, the infamous gambler and front-man for an organized crime effort to gain a foothold in a sleepy little Nevada town by building and opening a casino in the mid -1940s. The town was Las Vegas. The casino was the Flamingo, which was reportedly over budget and underperforming in 1947 when Siegel was gunned down in the living room of a Beverly Hills mansion.

Five months before the auction, Hill had been the star witness at a Senate committee investigating organized crime. The hearings were televised. She wore a stylish hat and was described as glamorous, a woman who “threw parties that made her famous from Chicago to Los Angeles and all the way back to Paris.”

She had the senators “blushing like schoolboys,” the Chicago Tribune News Service reported, with Chairman Estes Kefauver “the blushingest.” Viewers were riveted, even though television was black and white so the degrees of blushingness were likely indiscernible.

She was “the completely self-possessed brunette who did practically as much for television as the guy who invented it,” one scribe for the New York News Service later wrote.

She was among the most recognizable faces in the country at the time. She was also a fairly recent resident of Spokane, and wouldn’t be here for long.

Working for the mob

Virginia Hill was born in Alabama in 1916, one of 10 children. She left home as a teenager, traveling to Chicago where she worked as a waitress at the 1933 World’s Fair. In Chicago she met members of Al Capone’s Chicago Outfit, although by then Capone was in prison for tax evasion.

Hill became a courier for the outfit’s bookkeeper, carrying money and other contraband to and from other crime organizations in New York. She charmed people and made connections. Over the next 10 years her influence grew with a combination of her financial acumen and sexual liaisons with various mobsters in both cities, according to her page on the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in Las Vegas, also known as The Mob Museum.

In Hollywood, she met Siegel, who was running West Coast gambling operations for New York Crime Boss Charles “Lucky” Luciano, and had been put in charge of the construction and later the running of the Flamingo hotel and casino that was funded by organized crime.

They had a torrid affair. Hill, who didn’t like Vegas, eventually leased a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, and Siegel visited frequently.

In 1947, the Flamingo was over budget and Siegel was suspected of skimming $2 million in construction costs, according to the Mob Museum. The crime bosses were unhappy. On June 20, Siegel was shot and killed while sitting in a chair in Hill’s mansion.

” ‘BUGSY’ SIEGEL IS RUBBED OUT” the headline on the front page of the Spokane Chronicle exclaimed, for an AP story that noted the hit took place in Hill’s spacious mansion.

If this sounds like a movie, that might be because it is the basis for “Bugsy,” the 1991 film in which Warren Beaty plays Siegel and Annette Benning plays Hill. In the movie, Hill is in the mansion when Siegel is gunned down. In real life, she had left several weeks earlier, sent to Paris on orders of the Chicago organization, under the pretext of buying champagne for the Flamingo.

The gunman was never caught.

Suicide attempts

Siegel’s murder was front-page fodder around the world and set off a scramble for news – any news – about him and Hill. Siegel was said to have a gold key to the mansion and a money clip with $400 – about $6,000 in today’s cash – in his pockets when he was gunned down. Hill was said to be marked for a gangland hit herself and checked out of her Paris hotel, although the hotel declined to say whether she was alone. She eventually went to Monaco.

Hill was later hospitalized twice, once reportedly for nervousness and another time for an apparent suicide attempt using sleeping pills. She said she wanted to return to the United States but had lost her passport, and the U.S. embassy was working on a replacement.

Passport secured, she arrived in Miami in August, where she was swarmed by reporters and received a police escort to an island home she had there. “I’m not talking to you reporters. I have absolutely nothing to say to any of you,” the AP quoted her as saying.

Her antipathy to reporters would be long-lasting, with a Spokane exception.

Two weeks later she would again attempt suicide and was hospitalized in Miami. The local police chief, who had provided her with the escort when she arrived, told the AP she had been found unconscious with her head resting on a photograph of herself and Siegel.

The Spokane ski instructor

While Hill and Siegel were busy in Vegas and Hollywood, Hans Hauser was busy teaching skiing at Mount Spokane.

Hauser, a former Austrian ski champion, started as a ski instructor at Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1937 and was there when the United States entered World War II. He was classified as an enemy alien and couldn’t return home, but had been allowed to travel and work.

When the war ended, immigration officials started deportation proceedings to send him back to Allied-occupied Austria. Before that could be settled, he started teaching skiing on Mount Spokane in December 1945. The following year, U.S. Sen. Warren G. Magnuson managed to introduce special legislation allowing him to stay in the United States, which stalled the immigration proceedings for several years. Hauser expanded his ski instructions to Lookout Pass and became involved in the operation of the Mount Spokane lodge. In the warmer months, he sold fire extinguishers for a company owned by a friend.

In 1950, Hill reportedly met Hauser when he gave her skiing lessons in Elko, Nevada, and after what apparently was a whirlwind romance, they got married in February. By early March, they were in Chicago, again dogged by reporters. The recent bride – always identified in news reports as the former girlfriend, or worse, of Siegel – shouted at the press gaggle to leave her alone, and according to a United Press report grabbed a photographer by the hair and knocked the camera out of another’s hands before fleeing.

Hauser tried a different tact. After acknowledging they’d been married about two weeks earlier in Elko, he asked reporters to go away quietly and quickly, the wire service added.

Neither approach worked very well, in part because a few months later, Virginia Hill Hauser was subpoenaed to appear before the Senate committee investigating organized crime. At the time, the Hausers were living in Maine awaiting the birth of their first child. But before Hill testified before the committee, they had leased a home on Spokane’s South Hill and would eventually put a bid on a newly built home in Northwest Spokane.

A boon to television

The Kefauver committee was several months into its investigation when Hill appeared to testify in New York, where several days of testimony were scheduled. Flashbulbs went off when she raised her hand to take her oath to tell the truth. She protested, but Kefauver said the photos were limited to the swearing in.

“You don’t know what I have been through with those bums,” she told the senator, according to the AP report.

She also told him she didn’t think she could help the panel’s investigation into organized crime. Wearing a mink stole, she told the committee she never took money from gangsters or racketeers, although she also said Siegel gave her money and bought her a house in Florida, according to the AP.

The Chicago Tribune disagreed on a point of wardrobe, saying she was wearing a silver ermine stole along with “an enormous black picture hat.”

The next day, the Spokane Chronicle would run a series of three pictures of Hill Hauser and her hat, along with a line in the caption that she was a local resident.

Did she know who could have had a reason to kill Siegel? she was asked. “If I knew anything about it, I’d be the first to tell,” she replied.

Asked where she gets her money, she said “boyfriends” simply give it to her, although she couldn’t explain why, the Chicago Tribune reported. She also won money on horse races and had success in starting night clubs.

But she kept no records, and when asked why she listed the same amount of $16,000 for her race track winnings two years in a row, she replied she had no idea how much she won. When asked about drug trafficking, which was a key element of the committee’s probe, she said it had nothing to do with her income.

That prompted Kefauver to say he wished she’d stop kidding the committee about her income, adding “You’re a girl of considerable financial ability.”

“Who me?” she replied.

On the way out of the hearing, a pair of reporters tried to question her in an elevator. She said no. When they asked again, Hauser Hill slapped a reporter from a New York paper.

A new home in Spokane

Two weeks after her testimony, Hill Hauser was in the Spokane papers on the same day for two different reasons. She was listed as a “star” in a news reel reporting of the Kefauver committee playing at the Orpheum Theater as an added attraction to the main feature “Cry Danger” with Dick Powell and Rhonda Fleming. There was also a picture of the one-story, red-brick rancher the Hausers bought at 3905 Skyview Drive for $35,000.

Comfortable and modern, but definitely more modest than the Beverly Hills mansion where Siegel was murdered, or places she stayed in Paris, Florida or Maine afterwards.

The family, which now included an infant son, didn’t spend much time there. In April, there were reports the Hausers were planning a trip to South America. By May, Hans Hauser was reported to be giving up his efforts to avoid deportation and planning to take a job in Chile.

While the Senate committee was finished with Hill Hauser, however, the Internal Revenue Service was not. The Seattle office was keeping an eye on her while going through her tax returns, and when she left Spokane and headed east in a 1950 Cadillac with Hans and their baby, they followed her until reportedly losing her 70 miles west of Minneapolis, according to a statement by a Seattle IRS agent quoted by the AP.

“Where’s Virginia, T-Men Ask Police,” asked a headline on the front page of The Spokesman-Review’s July 4 paper.

Two days later, she turned up, not in Minneapolis but El Paso, Texas, tracked from San Francisco, where Hauser and the baby bought plane tickets to Chile. She flew to the border city where she had friends. When reporters swarmed her while she was trying to board a plane for Denver and on to Spokane, she hit one and threw a shoe at another, according to the AP.

Arriving in Spokane two days later, she didn’t have a ride into the city and accepted a lift from Spokane Chronicle reporter Bob Hill and photographer Bill Kay, who had gone to the airport to try to snag an interview.

“Her cordial acceptance of a favor from members of the press was something of a surprise,” Hill wrote years later. “The short-tempered Mrs. Hill Hauser had been doing battle with reporters in other cities, and had swung on some of them.”

But when she got to the Skyview home, she found she was locked out. The IRS had seized the property the day before and filed a $161,000 lien for alleged unpaid taxes between 1942 and 1947.

She called her lawyer, Anthony Felice, who lived across the street, and accepted a ride from the journalists to a downtown motel. She also posed for a picture in front of her home, and later gave Hill a lengthy interview.

Furs, jewels and shoes

Although the Hausers hadn’t spent much time at the Skyview home, many of Virginia’s belongings had been sent there. The IRS moved quickly to auction off her possessions and the home to recover the $161,000 it said she owed. Ten days after Virginia was turned away from her front door, an auction for its contents was set for Aug. 2, and the agency listed some of the items that would be up for bid.

The house itself would be auctioned on Aug. 3 after it was empty.

Among the women’s apparel were a list of fur wraps, including a ranch mink coat, a white mink stole, a royal mink stole, a silver blue mink stole and a natural sable cape coat. Also listed were strings of pearls, a sun lamp, a .25 -caliber automatic, a baby crib, 15 pounds of coffee, cooking utensils, home appliances, plus 10 trunks and seven suitcases.

The Spokane Chronicle deemed the array of furs as better than the stock at local stores.

“Women, who have been tossing out gentle hints to friends and husbands about ‘how nice it would be to have a lovely stole to wear with that new fall suit’ are looking forward to a peak at the furs at auction time – even if prices may be more than the family purse can stand,” correspondent Geneva Foss wrote.

A reporter for The Spokesman-Review who got a look at the items said buyers will be curious about the former “playgirl of gangland.”

“Her possessions are strangely paradoxical, considering her reputation as the woman who abused reporters and was the onetime girlfriend of a slain mobster,” Fran Malloy wrote. There were hundreds of shoes of all colors, flawlessly tailored suits with foreign labels, cashmere sweaters and a few hats, including, possibly, the one she wore at the Senate committee hearing.

Three days before the auction, the IRS issued a statement that it wouldn’t be accepting personal checks for anything sold at the auction. Cash, cashier’s checks or money orders only. The agency had also requested Spokane police to be available to handle the expected crowd.

Hill Hauser and her attorney Felice continued to insist that she didn’t owe the IRS $161,000, but said she couldn’t post a bond valued at twice the amount that would be needed to stop the auction. Fighting the IRS would delay her from joining her husband and baby in Chile, Felice added.

Going, going, gone

On Aug. 2, a crowd started gathering outside the house on Skyview Drive about two hours before the auction began at 10 a.m. By noon, the police estimated the crowd had grown to 3,000, the Chronicle reported on that evening’s front page, where news of the auction vied for the top spot with the latest on the hopes for an armistice in the war in Korea .

The next morning, The Spokesman-Review put the estimate at late afternoon, when the furs were being auctioned, at 4,000, with cars lining the surrounding avenues for six blocks.

They were “braving a burning sun,” the morning paper reported. Some had brought camp stools. Some women opened parasols to create a bit of shade, but the auctioneer ordered them closed so he could see bidders.

Two young girls from the neighborhood set up a table to sell soda, and sold 21 cases. The ice cream truck made several runs, selling out on each one.

Hill Hauser had helped the IRS value some things the previous two days, her lawyer said, although she couldn’t remember what she paid for some items and didn’t know what others cost because they were gifts. She was also distressed because she couldn’t find a ruby and diamond that Siegel had bought her when they were planning to get married.

The first sale went to a Spokane man who paid $10 for a gold studded belt. The second was a handbag said to be valued at $200; it went to a South Hill woman for $15. A woman from California, who apparently hadn’t heard the IRS rules for payment, was “greatly distressed” when the auctioneer noted it. She had come from Priest River to “buy some furs for my daughter, who is going to college” she told a reporter.

“How can you expect people to buy furs if you won’t take their checks?” she asked. She was advised to telegraph her bank to make arrangements for a cashier’s check.

By 2:30 p.m., apparently as late as the Chronicle could report for their home delivery edition, only about 197 of the 1,800 items had been sold for a total of $4,662. Among the early sales were a couple of furs that went well below estimated value: a Persian lamb coat, purchased at $2,000 by the Hausers, the paper reported, went for $425; a white mink cape stole valued at $3,500 went for $750.

The crowd dwindled as the auction went into the evening, selling books, furniture, china and crystal, most of it at a fraction of its stated value. At 9:15 p.m., the last item – a radio that was like one made for the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas – sold for $350. It was valued at $1,500, The Spokesman-Review reported.

The next day, the house went on the block, with only about 300 people watching. It was appraised at $35,000; the IRS put a minimum bid of $30,000. There was one bid, for $30,237.50 – a total that covered the equity in the home and the Hausers’ mortgage that would be assumed by a salesman for a local electrical manufacturer. The gavel came down. The buyer later told The Spokesman-Review he planned to move in but would sell it if somebody wanted it.

The diamond and ruby ring that Siegel gave Hill years earlier did turn up. J.T. Gehrig, a Spokane insurance agent and self-described “auction hound” who had purchased what was described by the auctioneer as a pair of cuff links in a box that included a ring covered with soap and dough for $10. The cuff links were actually plastic earrings, but when he cleaned the ring, he saw the stones and took it to a jeweler. It was appraised for $450.

Gehrig returned to the auction later that evening, and talked to Felice, Hill Hauser’s attorney. An IRS agent approached him and asked if he wanted to return the ring. He said no. The agent asked if he’d give $350 for it, and “I said no, I bought it for $10.’ “

The next day, Gehrig told The Spokesman-Review that while the IRS couldn’t have the ring, he’d give it to Hill Hauser if there was any sentimental value attached to it. She declined, saying he bought it legally and was entitled to keep it.

The auction of the house and its contents raised about $30,000, or less than 20% of what the IRS said Hill Hauser owed.

She would continue to fight the IRS determination in court, and if she won would get that money back, Felice said. But the legal proceedings could take a year or more.

A week after the auction, Felice told The Spokesman-Review Hill Hauser was moving to Florida, where her brother lived, while she was waiting for a visa that would allow her to join her husband and baby in Chile.

“Felice said Mrs. Hill Hauser expressed her regret at leaving Spokane and appreciation for the courtesy shown her here,” the paper reported.

‘Tired of life’

Hill Hauser did eventually join her family in Chile, although they later moved to Europe, living in Switzerland and later Austria.

She never won her case against the IRS and in 1954 was indicted on tax evasion charges. The IRS printed wanted posters, but she apparently never returned to the United States.

In 1966, her body was found on a path near a lodge outside Salzburg, Austria. Hill Hauser had gone missing two days earlier. She was estranged from her husband Hans, had talked of taking her own life and once had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, according to her page on the Mob Museum’s website.

An autopsy revealed a drug overdose and a note found near the body said she was “tired of life.” Austrian officials ruled it a suicide. She was 49.

After her death, the U.S. Tax Court dropped the case against her, in part because the statute of limitations had run out.

The Beverly Hills mansion where she had lived, and Siegel was murdered, was razed by fire in 1950. The rebuilt house was still described as “Bugsy Siegel’s death house” when it was put on the market in 2013 for $19 million.

The brick rancher on Skyview Drive is still standing.