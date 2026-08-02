A 14-year-old used his lasso to save a man drowning in the Yellowstone River

Jory Thomas helps his family on the ranch they live on in Big Timber, Montana. (Robin Thomas) (Robin Thomas/Robin Thomas)

By Kyle Melnick Washington Post

Jory Thomas heard cries for help coming from the Yellowstone River.

The 14-year-old was at a campsite with his family in Greycliff, Montana, when he looked up and saw that a small boat and paddleboard had capsized after striking a bridge.

Three people were swimming toward shore, but one man was drifting downstream clinging to a gray cooler.

Before he had a chance to think, Jory sprinted across the riverbank with his lariat in hand while his father called 911.

Jory ran into chest-deep water, soaking his boots, jeans and shirt. When he was about 10 feet from the drowning man, Jory circled his lariat above his head and tossed it toward him.

On his first try, Jory said, he caught the man around his head and arm.

Jory said he tied the lariat around his belt buckle and started walking backward to pull the man from the water - which was about 10 feet deep - to shore.

First responders arrived about 10 minutes after Jory’s father, Jase, first called. By then, the man, whom authorities declined to identify, was out of the water.

“It’s a really good possibility that search and rescue would’ve been looking for a body by that time,” Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said.

Instead, Ronneberg said, nobody was badly injured.

His clothes drenched, Jory wrapped himself in a blanket and told his parents, “I think I just saved somebody,” according to his mother, Robin Thomas.

For the past year, Jory had been practicing his lassoing, mainly on a model of a cattle head he built in his backyard with timber and plastic.

He and his family live on a ranch in Big Timber, Montana, where Jory recently began helping his family rope hundreds of cattle. He and his older brothers - Jayden, 19, and Jaxon, 17 - playfully practice their skills by roping one another’s legs.

On the afternoon of the rescue, July 5, Jory was visiting a campsite where his grandparents were staying. He brought his roughly 20-foot long lariat in case he wanted to practice.

After the rescue, Jory’s parents drove him home, where he sat in a hot tub and wrapped his mind around the fact that he might’ve saved someone’s life.

“I really didn’t think I could actually use it and help humans and stuff,” Jory said about his lariat. “I thought I could just use it for ranch life.”

Jory became a local celebrity in the following weeks after Montana news station KTVQ reported on his rescue. The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office awarded him a certificate, and Sen. Steve Daines (R) named Jory the “Montanan of the Month.”

While Jory said the praise has been gratifying, he has other things on his mind. He starts high school near the end of August and is looking forward to the winter basketball season.

His mom said she’s not surprised he’s taking it all in stride; she regularly sees him helping older neighbors pack and carry their groceries at the store.

“Jory is a strong believer of if somebody needs help, you’re going to do everything you can,” Robin said.