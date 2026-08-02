A Grip on Sports: There are days – today is one – when games have to take a back seat and let events of the past 24 hours drive the discussion

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It seems almost sacrilegious to be blathering about sports this morning, considering what has gone on in the Spokane area the past 24 hours. Though we understand why you click on this column each morning. But before we get to the M’s and the Cougars and the like, I would like to spend a few moments acknowledging the devastation and loss.

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• I sent a few texts out yesterday afternoon. Checked in on those folks we know in the path of the fire. Or to be more accurate, fires. The stories I heard actually made me cry.

Life is a collection. There are those memories we all carry in our minds and hearts. And those that surround us every day in the place we live. They are the physical manifestations. Photos, knick-knacks, furniture, anything, in fact, that draws us away from the now and allow us to remember those golden moments of the past.

They ground us.

For many people in the north part of Spokane this morning, those possessions are gone. Never to be replaced. Wind-borne flames whipped through neighborhood after neighborhood and ate them with astonishing speed. Such things have happened in our family before. We know the cost. The heartache.

That no lives have been lost, as far as has been reported thus far, is worth hosannas. But the loss of so many lifelong memories is worth a few curses.

Look around. I did last night. Before I cried. Again.

Smiled at the framed Peanuts cartoon next to Kim’s easy chair. At the drawing of Norm from Cheers on our office wall. The light saber I built with the boys at Disneyworld. The family photo from Point Lobos a few months before Fred, the patriarch, passed. A stupid little wood carving of a sea captain that connects me with my father’s memory every day.

When my sister’s home in the woods burned to the ground years ago, it wasn’t the walls or roof or the porch she bemoaned. It was the special little things on those walls, under that roof, stored on the porch, she mourned.

A picture of the Beatles playing golf Kim and I gave her for a birthday. Videos of her daughter’s ballet performances. Books, clothes, photos. All the little things that connect the now and then.

Yes, her family was safe, and that was the most important thing. Always will be. And it seems as if such is the case within the fire complex still burning in Spokane, thanks in large part to quick decisions, organized evacuations and dedicated public servants holding the line.

The memories? They have to live on within hearts and minds. For too many that is the only place left.

• Spokane is a large enough metro area the fires were nowhere near us. But it is a small enough town that we know scores of people affected. Most of those connections, maybe even all, were built in some way through sports.

It’s what sports does best, right? Whether it is a shared hatred of a college across the state or the love of a baseball team that buys up all the talent, sports help build a community. And gives us touchstones.

Off to our left this morning is one of those possessions that we would sorely miss if anything untoward happened. It is a plaque, gifted to us from our sister (the one who lost her house back in the day) on our 50th birthday (we think).

A photo of the first pitch of Don Larsen’s perfect game. October 8, 1956. The day I was born.

A baseball game. A touchstone. A companion that has accompanied me every day on this almost 70-year journey. Is it any wonder that so many of us pass the time through sporting events?

The crack in our skull courtesy of a high school baseball. The little scar on our head courtesy of the Galt House ceiling fan back in 1988. The ache in my left thumb courtesy of a collision at home plate.

The memory of our sons’ smiles just a few short months ago as the clock wound down in Super Bowl LX. The hugs. The high fives. The joy.

Yep, we’re a little maudlin this morning. It comes courtesy of yesterday’s events and our worry about what’s ahead for our friends.

• We can’t leave you with that, though. Maybe we can lift each other’s’ spirits with the knowledge the Mariners won a key game Saturday afternoon. And made a trade to improve their … well, it seems as if it was made more to improve the bottom line than the roster. At least that’s the consensus of the return the M’s received for Luis Castillo and his multimillion dollar contract. The White Sox sent them a middling reliever, a Four-A outfielder and a catching prospect.

But we have faith. Not sure why. It certainly isn’t due to track record. The franchise’s owners usually want to pocket such financial windfalls.

This year, though, will be different. The move is just the first for Jerry Dipoto. The next one, or the one after that, will be for the expensive big bat he knows the team needs. The one that will jumpstart the offense, energize the clubhouse and be the impetus for a stretch run that will result in the franchise’s first World Series appearance.

In which Tarik Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will throw four consecutive complete-game shutouts. And the Dodgers make it three straight titles.

Followed by a lockout that destroys the 2027 season.

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WSU: The football season races toward us, what with practice beginning this week. Greg Woods moves to the defensive ends today, sharing what he knows about the group that will be asked to supply pressure on the opposing quarterbacks. … CBS Sports has put out a list of the top 100 all-time NFL players. There is one Cougar on the list. One all-time Seahawk great too. And quite a few old Pac-12 players. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, John Canzano’s column Saturday touched on the Protect College Sports Act’s move forward and conference commissioner Teresa Gould’s role in that. … Fresno State’s future schedules are in flux with all the changes elsewhere. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, the Times’ story on Jedd Fisch’s third year at Washington is available on the S-R website this morning. … Oregon seems to have one goal this season: Win a national title. We guess if Indiana can win one, then the Ducks are capable. … How about Utah? Uh, no. … USC? The Trojan fans can dream, right? … Arizona State is about to open camp. … Arizona has 10 new offensive players to watch. … In basketball news, all the swings about eligibility and such is having a huge impact on every school, including Colorado. … An Arizona State guard, granted another year of eligibility, is going to use it elsewhere.

Gonzaga: As the Zags are in the market for at least one or two of the recently declared eligible fifth-year seniors, any news about the court cases seems right at home here. The NCAA is appealing the most-recent one.

EWU: As Eastern preps for another football season, one of the Eagles’ key players, Mt. Spokane grad Bode Gardner, sat down with Dan Thompson and shared a touching story. About his father’s ongoing cancer battle, one that is in remission these days. … Former Eastern receiver Efton Chism III is working hard not to be left behind in the Patriots’ competition for a roster spot. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, who are the 10 best college athletes in Montana’s history? … The Grizzlies are out to prove they still are among the FCS’ best programs. … With last year’s starter now in Pullman, UC Davis is auditioning for a replacement.

Indians: It looks as if Spokane may have righted the ship after a short second-half lull. Tevin Tucker’s grand slam helped lift the Indians to 9-1 win over the host Vancouver Canadians.

Chiefs: We found this story from Salt Lake on Kailer Yamamoto’s role with the Mammoths in the upcoming NHL season. Not only did Yamamoto play in Spokane, he grew up here too.

Mariners: We mentioned the Castillo trade above and linked the Times’ story. We have the link here too. … The grades for the trade? Too early but they are out there and we pass them along. … The much-needed Saturday win? We linked the story above and do so again here. Cal Raleigh’s ground out in the ninth brought home Randy Arozarena with the winning run in a 4-3 game. … Could Arozarena or George Kirby also be traded? There have been discussions. The M’s need to be active between now and Monday afternoon if they want the fans to keep believing. … They do have a couple of prospects in Tacoma that are on hitting well. … Luke Raley is on the injured list.

Seahawks: The Tory Horton story we linked yesterday? It is available on the S-R site today. … The offense had a good practice Saturday.

Sounders: Everyone who thought the World Cup would give the MLS a boost should have been watching last night’s 2-1 Portland home win. The Sounders’ franchise-record fifth consecutive loss was the anti-World Cup, soccer so poor that anyone who doesn’t have a horse in the race had to turn it off in disgust. Yes, Seattle is dealing with way-too-many injuries. And the Timbers are in a coaching transition. But my goodness, it was awful.

Reign: Jess Fishlock’s late goal lifted Seattle to a 3-2 victory over host Bay FC in San Jose.

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• The sun is obscured somewhat this morning by the smoke wafting around the Spokane area. At times it is awful around our house. Other times the wind, much lighter than yesterday, shifts and blows it towards some other neighborhood. Another reminder of the vagaries of nature. And life. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service