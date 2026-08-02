Autumn Lane fire grows to 3,300 acres

By Mathew Callaghan, Julia Pentasuglio and Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Autumn Lane fire burning in the Suncrest area is now 3,333 acres, nearly surpassing the destructive Old Trail fire in size.

Tom Engberg, a public information officer with California Incident Management Team 7, said Sunday afternoon that most of his team’s activity has been centered on Autumn Lane today as forward progress on the Fairview fire in Mead and Old Trail has mostly stopped. Old Trail is about 3,500 acres and Fairview about 914, Engberg said.

The destruction toll from Autumn Lane included about 150 structures that were described as impacted, meaning they were either damaged or a total loss.

Businesses in the area confirmed multiple houses in the cul de sac on the end of North Saddlewood Road burned after the fire hopped the river. Lakeside High School was unaffected by the fire, said Nine Mile Falls School District Superintendent Jeff Baerwald.

Breeze Kenny, owner of dog breeder KennyBear Doodles, said her entire property on West Charles Road is torched, including a few outpost buildings, though their home was okay. All of the dogs are safe, she said.

West Charles Road is destroyed by the fire, she said.

“The whole strip was the most prettiest drive, where everyone always dreamed to live – now it’s burned,” Kenny said.

Air support including large air tankers and Super Scoopers, have been assigned to combat the Autumn Lane fire. Engberg said a number of resources from a plethora of states have been called in and should arrive within the next few days, including an engine crew from his home unit in West Virginia.

The Autumn Lane fire is moving north in steep, rugged territory in the southeast corner of Stevens County and areas of northwest Spokane County such as Lookout Mountain.

“We’re still in an active firefight on Autumn Lane right now, we’re still battling some wind in there and the topography, and by topography I mean the lay of the land, that steep uphill,” said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the fire management team. “And then of course that availability of fuels, and by fuels, I mean that availability of that vegetation and the receptiveness of that vegetation because it’s critically dry. All those things combined is what we’ve been dealing with here.”

Large air craft that carry fire retardant and “Super Scoopers” that skim bodies of water to collect water, have been the primary means of combating the Autumn Lane fire on Sunday. An array of ground resources from outside the Spokane region, such as Type 1 Interagency Hot Shot Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, have also been dispatched to the fire. Over 300 personnel are active, with many more on the way.

“I would say that we’re in an advantage right now with getting air up,” Stokesberry said. “Please shy away from flying any type of drones over the fire area; if we do see one, we have to land everything and that sets us back hours.”

Sunday brought more favorable conditions than Saturday, with less wind and cooler temperatures, but Stokesberry said temperatures are expected to rise this week.

“We’re hoping to put ourselves in a really good position so when that does happen, we can just kind of maybe monitor,” Stokesberry said. “But we’ll see how that plays out. We’ve got to be able to be in the right position and put this thing to where we want it before that weather gets here.”

The Autumn Lane fire began Saturday afternoon in the Nine Mile Falls area, across the Spokane River from Suncrest in Stevens County, before it jumped the river and moved northwest towards Lookout Mountain. Multiple evacuation orders remained in place Sunday afternoon.

“Judge your situation, if you’re in a mandatory evac or ‘level 3,’ my recommendation is ‘go,’” Stokesberry said. “I think what made everything successful yesterday was the cooperation and work between the firefighters, law enforcement and the public that took those warnings to heart and got out. That saved a lot of lives.”

The cause of the Autumn Lane fire remains under investigation.

“I know there was no lightning in the area, so it’s human caused, but how that played in would be under investigation,” Stokesberry said.